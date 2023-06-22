TeamGantt offers much more than easy-to-use Gantt charts—it’s a full-featured project and task management platform especially suited to small teams and startups.

Free plan Available Free trial 30 days Gantt chart Yes Kanban boards Yes Time tracking Yes Budgeting and invoicing No Reporting Limited Resource allocation Yes Mobile app Android and iOS Starting price $19 per user, per month

TeamGantt is a project management solution designed to track and edit projects in Gantt chart mode. However, the software is much more than an easy-to-use Gantt chart maker. It can help users streamline their project management efforts. In this TeamGantt review, we dive into its pros, cons, key features, pricing plans and more.

Pricing

Free

The free plan is designed for personal projects and is a good option for students and small projects. This plan offers access for one manager and two collaborators. There is a limit of one project with 60 tasks with this plan. If you need a more comprehensive free version, check our list of the best free project management software.

Lite

The Lite plan is priced at $19 per user per month with annual billing or $24 per user per month with monthly billing. You get a maximum of five projects per user, with each project having a maximum of five collaborators and 150 tasks. The Lite plan includes core Gantt features, integrations and multiple project views.

Pro

The Pro plan is priced at $49 per user per month with annual billing or $59 per user per month with monthly billing. Each user gets 20 projects with unlimited collaborators and tasks. With the Pro plan, you can unlock several advanced project management tools, including time tracking, project scheduling and priority support.

Enterprise

The Enterprise plan offers unlimited projects, users and collaborators. While this plan has customized pricing, the starting price is $99 per user per month. The Enterprise plan features customized training, a dedicated account manager and advanced security tools.

What is TeamGantt used for?

TeamGantt is a project management application with a Gantt chart-based interface. The software is primarily used for project planning, scheduling and tracking. It also offers tools for team collaboration and resource allocation. While most project management software offers Gantt charts, with TeamGantt, you get extra functionality, including interactive tools. Getting started with TeamGantt is easy, and there are plenty of video tutorials and self-learning content, which are especially useful for solopreneurs and freelancers. You also get advanced project management features such as task dependency correction, workflow management and critical path analysis.

Key features of TeamGantt

While TeamGantt offers a variety of features, here are a few key features of the software:

Interactive Gantt charts

The Gantt charts (Figure B) in TeamGantt are editable and interactive. This means you can update project status, change due dates, add comments or check task dependencies, all from the Gantt view. Users can also track and reassign tasks with this feature. The interactive nature of the Gantt charts in TeamGantt means that you can practically edit anything from this view.

Figure B

Automatic dependency correction

With the automatic dependency correction feature in TeamGantt, the software automatically adjusts and updates task dependencies based on changes to the project schedule. For example, if the due date of a task is changed, TeamGantt will automatically update the impact of this change on dependent tasks.

Native time tracking

With TeamGantt’s native time tracking feature (Figure C), there is no need for third-party integration. The time tracking tools are available in the Pro and Enterprise plans. TeamGantt allows users to log their time, view task progress and check actual time spent on tasks.

Figure C

Resource allocation

The resource allocation tools of TeamGantt allow project managers and business leaders to optimize resource utilization by ensuring their teams are not overloaded and tasks get assigned to the right individuals and teams. TeamGantt tools can also be used to view resource schedules and adjust task assignments accordingly.

Pros

Intuitive user interface

Variety of templates

Outstanding tutorials and learning content

Integrated time tracking

Cons

Limited collaboration tools

No budgeting tools

Expensive for multi-manager teams

TeamGantt integrations

Here are some of the top TeamGantt integrations to help you expand the functionality of the software:

Dropbox: With the Dropbox integration, you can view, edit, upload and share Dropbox documents directly into projects.

Slack: TeamGantt integrates with Slack to allow users to collaborate easily on tasks, manage notifications, quickly assess project status and stay on top of daily tasks, all from within Slack.

Trello: If you are a fan of Kanban boards, you can use Trello integration to schedule TeamGantt tasks, update progress, create task dependencies and assign resources without having to toggle between the two applications.

Zapier: Integrate TeamGantt with Zapier to automate tasks and get access to over 1,000 business applications.

Who is TeamGantt best for?

As the name suggests, TeamGantt is one of the best software for Gantt charts, but it also offers much more. You get a highly user-friendly UI, making it easy for beginners, even if they don’t have a strong technical background. While businesses of all sizes can benefit from using TeamGantt, it is best suited as a project management software for startups and small businesses. The software has a wide range of use cases as it can be used for marketing, construction management and software development.