Tech news you may have missed: Sept. 29 – Oct. 6

A new malware is causing ‘Chaos,’ Intel’s looking to charm developers and a study from Qualtrics XM Institute reveals tech leaders' thoughts.

In a fast-paced tech world, it’s easy to miss notable developments. Here are some of the top stories from TechRepublic for Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022.

New Chaos malware spreads over multiple architectures

The Chaos malware is a versatile menace and can work on different architectures: ARM, Intel (i386), MIPS and PowerPC, providing DDoS services, cryptocurrency mining and backdoor capabilities.

TL;DR: Lumen researchers reveal the dangers and offer solutions, such as deploying endpoint detection and response tools.

This massive learning library is on sale for just $50

If you have an inquisitive nature, then here’s the chance to learn anything you want to know with this lifetime unlimited membership to StreamSkill.

TL;DR: StreamSkill has been in business for 15 years, so it probably knows a thing or two.

Intel targets ‘true magicians’ with developer cloud launch

It’s a kind of magic: Intel Developer Cloud is designed to accelerate productivity among developers looking for a cloud platform to pre-launch and test their products.

TL;DR: It’s not only about the cloud as Intel also hopes to drive open programming through AI.

15 highest-paying certifications for 2022

Money, money, money; must be funny in a rich person’s world. A new report from educational technology company Skillsoft discusses some useful certifications.

TL;DR: Spoiler alert! You should focus on the cloud or cybersecurity.

Study: IT leaders’ top priorities include improving operational efficiency and data management

Not a study in scarlet, but one from the Qualtrics XM Institute, which discloses tech leaders’ thoughts about budgets, customer growth, employee satisfaction and innovation.

TL;DR: Lots of stats in the report, but 60% of IT leaders said improving operational efficiency is a “critical area of focus.”

