Lenovo Tech World 2022: Into the next phase of digital transformation

Lenovo’s tech conference held on October 18, 2022 featured innovations in metaverse, AR and VR solutions and edge technologies that it says will drive digital transformation for individuals and industry organizations. Ray Fernandez covers the tech company’s investments in the metaverse, and in particular how digital twins and edge hardware including robots, mobile phones and AR glasses will build a metaverse where industries can interact with the physical world.

TL;DR: Unlike some of its competitors in the metaverse, Lenovo has built a culture of cooperation with other tech companies like Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA to increase the speed of innovation of its products.

Hybrid work may not be working for women

Only ⅓ of women in tech, media and telecom industries with hybrid work schedules report satisfaction with their work-life balance, says a new Deloitte report. Unsurprisingly, 86% of the women with children report that they bear the majority of the child care responsibilities, which can be complicated by varied work schedules that require similarly changing child care needs.

TL;DR: Esther Shein reports that remote, hybrid and in-office working plans must consider the diversity of home life needs and build in flexibility to work hours and locations if they want to attract and retain top talent who also happen to have children.

Top data quality tools of 2022

Data quality software is a key tool in building and maintaining the data stores that keep businesses running and drive innovation in an organization. The right data quality tool will help you monitor and improve the quality of data that exists and improve the quality of data you collect.

TL;DR: Ali Azhar lists the best data quality tools on the market for 2022, and provides context into the products’ major features and effectiveness.

First impressions of the Pixel 7 Pro

Jack Wallen upgraded from the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 7 Pro, and is impressed with the improvements of daily use features. He reviews the fingerprint scanner, camera and other upgrades Google made to its Pro smartphone.

TL;DR: Jack Wallen thinks this is the best version of the Pixel yet because Google has fixed some clunky features and improved the user experience of the Android 13 OS.

4 tips for preparing to migrate to a new iPhone

You’ve saved your pennies, mined the couch cushions and rented out the guest room on Airbnb, and you’re finally ready to purchase the iPhone 14. Let Erik Eckel help you do a little housecleaning of your apps and data before you head to the store to upgrade to your new phone.

TL;DR: From deleting old apps to managing location services, these tips will make the switch to a new iPhone quicker at the store, and they also contain lots of good ways to make your current phone more secure.

