The 10 worst password snafus of 2021

Dashlane's sixth annual list of the year's worst password offenders reveals the biggest password security mishaps for 2021.

Using strong and secure passwords is sound advice not just for your own personal accounts but for any accounts or services you use on the job. In fact, a weak password can create far more trouble for an organization that holds user data and other sensitive information. To show just how much trouble it can create, password manager Dashlane has unveiled a list of the worst password-related security incidents for 2021.

For its 2021's Worst Password Offenders list, Dashlane looked at the year's 10 worst security mishaps that involved hacked or stolen passwords. These fiascos show that advice about creating a strong password is still being ignored by too many individuals and too many organizations.

How can you make sure your employees follow strong password security guidelines to protect your organization's sensitive data? Dashlane offers the following tips:

Establish a culture of security . Employees need to understand what part they play in securing your company's data. They must be involved in discussions about security. And they should have the tools required to follow strong password and security hygiene.

. Employees need to understand what part they play in securing your company's data. They must be involved in discussions about security. And they should have the tools required to follow strong password and security hygiene. Train employees . Show employees how to spot and report possible security risks and threats. You may want to create a special email or contact they can use to report an incident.

. Show employees how to spot and report possible security risks and threats. You may want to create a special email or contact they can use to report an incident. Implement the right technology . This means using such tools as email security, endpoint protection and password managers.

. This means using such tools as email security, endpoint protection and password managers. Track the results of your security tools. Find ways to measure the effectiveness of your security defenses. For example, some password managers have a health feature that analyzes and rates the strength of your passwords.

