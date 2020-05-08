The 6 best desk chairs for your home office setup

As you settle into your home office, finding the ideal desk chair becomes a must. Here are some of the best chairs that we've tested at TechRepublic in recent weeks.

As everyone continues to work from home, the necessity of having a great desk chair becomes more apparent. Sitting in a kitchen chair, or that old office chair just won't cut it any longer.

It's important to have a good desk chair because proper ergonomic support is key. Even when people begin returning to the workplace in the new normal after restrictions lift in some states, many experts are saying that employees will continue to work from home more than they did in the past. So getting your home office in top condition should be a priority.



Here's a roundup of some of the best chairs on the market for remote employees. TechRepublic tried out each of these chairs to review them for our readers.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Hon Ignition chair Image: Hon Hon's lineup of desk chairs are incredibly comfortable to your wallet and your spine. During a week-long test, Hon consistently performed well and was a favorite. The Ignition model is a mid-back design that's customizable when purchasing with three adjustable back heights, two seat sizes and four arm styles. You can choose a mesh or an upholstered back, and it is available in a range of colors. The lumbar support in the 4-way back is especially comfortable, and there's an upright tilt lock so the chair is secured in position when you tilt. It's easy to adjust the height of the chair, as well as the arms. This chair offers all of the benefits of higher-priced models, but at a more reasonable price point. $545 at Hon

Steelcase Gesture chair Image: Steelcase The Steelcase Gesture chair is comfortable, highly-adjustable, stylish and sturdy. TechRepublic tested a wrapped back model for more than a week and it was a favorite of the reviewer. The chair came fully assembled and was ready to go right out of the box. The controls are intuitive and easy to operate. As with most office chairs you can change the height of the seat, but the Gesture also gives you control over the seat's position relative to the backrest. Buyers can adjust the backrest tension, changing the force required to recline, as well as locking the backrest into one of four positions from upright to full recline. The movable lumbar support is also a nice touch. The armrests are also fully adjustable. It's also available in a variety of colors and finishes to fit your personal style. This is one of the pricier chairs we tested, but it's a great addition to any home office. $939 at Steelcase

Branch Ergonomic chair Image: Branch If you're looking for an affordable chair that has a stylish design and is super comfortable, this is your chair. Branch's signature Ergonomic Chair was designed in Italy and features seven points of adjustment. It comes with double woven mesh for breathability and comfort, and even has a seven-year warranty. It was a complete surprise to have a chair this comfortable at such a reasonable price. This was the lowest price chair we tested, but definitely a strong contender for anyone looking for a great chair for their home office. $279 at Branch

Vertagear's Gaming Series Triigger 350 Image: Vertagear If you're a gamer but you also want a great desk chair, then opt for Vertagear. The Triigger 350 features more than 350 individual components to create a flexible ergonomic chair for anyone who wants to have the ideal chair for gaming after they're done with work. It has an adjustable seat depth, a fast trigger height adjustment, a tilt tension adjustment, a trigger recline angle adjust and lock, and multi-directional lumbar support. The chair itself is beautiful with leather accents in red or black, and it's the perfect crossover chair for work and gaming. Just be forewarned that you will be anxious for the workday to end so you can go straight into gaming mode in this chair. $799 at Vertagear

Humanscale Freedom Headrest Image: Humanscale The Humanscale Freedom Headrest chair is well-built, comfortable and would look great in either a home office or executive suite. According to the maker, the chair is designed to provide "constant support" and automatically adjust to the user as they recline. During our tests, the chair did just that. The chair's components move together during the reclining process. There's no manual tension control for the recline, but the process is smooth and the chair provides the right amount of resistance. Buyers can adjust the height and depth of the seat, the height of the backrest, the height of the headrest, and the height of the armrests in tandem. Adjusting the armrests from side to side is an optional feature. The contoured backrest and seat cushion provide support without creating uncomfortable pressure points. This is a premium chair at a premium price, but it's definitely well worth considering. $1,169 at Humanscale