The best Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile deals for the purple Apple iPhone 12 and iPad Pro with 5G

On Tuesday, Apple unveiled a new purple finish for the iPhone 12 and a new iPad Pro in two sizes. Here are the deals from Verizon and AT&T.

Image: Teena Maddox/TechRepublic

Ready to buy a new purple iPhone 12 or an iPad Pro with the M1 chip and 5G? AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have shared details on how customers can buy the devices.

Apple unveiled the new devices at the Spring Loaded event on Tuesday . In addition to the new phone colors and tablets, Apple showed off a new iMac with the M1 chip, AirTags, Apple TV 4K and Apple Card Family plan.

The iPhone 12 series came out last September, but Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the event that it will soon be available in a new shade: purple. Pre-orders start on Friday, and it will be available on April 30.

SEE: Apple iPad Pro 2020: Cheat sheet (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

How to buy an iPad Pro or iPhone 12 at AT&T

AT&T is selling both sizes of the new iPad Pro, in the 11-inch version with a Liquid Retina display, and the 12.9-inch with a Liquid Retina XDR display. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in the all-new purple finish will be available as well. The iPads will be available for pre-order beginning at 8 am ET on April 30, and the two iPhones can be pre-ordered beginning on Friday at 8 am ET.

The iPhones will be delivered starting April 30, and the iPads will be delivered in the second half of May, according to Apple.

Ordering the new Apple devices at Verizon

Verizon is offering the 11-inch iPad Pro with 5G starting at $33.33 a month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $999.99 retail). The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G will be available starting at $43.33 a month for 30 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR, $1,299.99 retail). There's also a 23-month device payment plan available for all new iPad Pros.

If a Verizon customer wants to add a tablet to a shared data plan, it's a $10 line access fee. For Mix and Match accounts, Unlimited is $20 and Unlimited Plus is $30. Any customers with a Do or Get More unlimited plan will receive 50% off on a tablet, mobile hotspot or smartwatch.

A trade-in will generate more bucks. Verizon is offering up to $200 off on the new iPad Pros on Verizon Device Payment with a trade-in of an old tablet. The discount will show up on your invoice as a credit each month for 24 months.

Pre-orders of the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will begin on Friday at Verizon, as well as pre-orders of the Apple AirTag.

Going purple with T-Mobile

On Wednesday, T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff announced via a tweet that both new iPad Pros, the purple iPhone 12, purple iPhone 12 mini and AirTags will be sold at the carrier.

Customers can use them with T-Mobile's unlimited tablet plan that offers high-speed data and 5G for $20 per month.

At T-Mobile, the new iPhone 12 and 12 mini in purple will be available to order on April 23. The new iPad Pros will be available to order on April 30.

What's next for Apple products

Apple fans are still waiting for a new Apple Pencil and AirPods 3, and those could be unveiled at Apple's next event, slated for June 7.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you want iPhone and Mac tips or the latest enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today

Also see