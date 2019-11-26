The top 30 Amazon products and services tech pros used this year

Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Simple Storage Service, and Amazon Simple Notification Service dominate the list.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and 2nd Watch partnered to determine the most popular AWS products used between January and October of 2019. AWS used data from 2nd Watch clients to create the list.

Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Simple Storage Service, Amazon Simple Notification Service, Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, AWS Key Management Service, AmazonCloudWatch, Amazon Virtual Private Cloud topped the list--all boasting a 100% usage rate.

AWS is one of the largest and most popular vendors of cloud infrastructure and services. Cloud computing has become extremely popular, so AWS isn't going anywhere. The revenue for the cloud services market is projected to jump by 17% in 2020, Gartner found, indicating that the popularity of AWS is secured for the foreseeable future.

"It is important to note that although people are moving from IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-service) to PaaS (Platform-as-a-service), it is a slow transition. We tend to see the same products in the top 30 year-over-year as the adoption of PaaS solutions tends to be slower to evolve but are accelerating as public cloud become more ingrained in modern technology solutions," said Willy Sennott, optimization practice manager at 2nd Watch.

"2nd Watch is a managed capacity reseller and a managed services provider for our customers' cloud assets," Sennott said. "While supporting their cloud resources, we are able to identify what services our customers are using and the value they derive from them."

Ahead of AWS re:Invent next week, 2nd Watch identified the most popular AWS services of the year, along with each one's usage rate.

Top 30 products and services

Amazon DynamoDB (100%) Amazon Simple Storage Service (100%) Amazon Simple Notification Service (100%) Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (100%) AWS Key Management Service (100%) AmazonCloudWatch (100%) Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (100%) AWS CloudTrail (98%) AWS Data Transfer (95%) Amazon Simple Queue Service (90%) Amazon Relational Database Service (88%) Amazon Route 53 (85%) AWS Lambda (83%) Amazon Simple Email Service (70%) Amazon CloudFront (68%) AWS Config (65%) AWS Secrets Manager (65%) AWS Glue (63%) AWS Step Functions (63%) Amazon ElastiCache (60%) AWS Systems Manager (58%) Amazon API Gateway (58%) Amazon Simple Workflow Service (55%) Amazon Glacier (53%) Amazon Elastic File System (53%) Amazon WorkSpaces (53%) AWS Direct Connect (50%) Amazon EC2 Container Service (50%) Amazon EC2 Container Registry (ECR) (50%) Amazon Elasticsearch Service (48%)

The top services listed received their status because they are foundational to cloud operations, Sennot said.

"Others, such as AWS CloudTrail, AWS KMS, AWS CloudWatch, are used for best practices and we encourage our clients to follow," Sennot said. "Further, other services such as S3 and DynamoDB show the power of becoming cloud native."

The services saving 2nd Watch clients the most money were those associated with optimization, including Reserved Instances (RIs). "RIs are a quick way to generate savings without having to change the underlying infrastructure and can be implemented across the entire environment," Sennott said. "However, the greater savings comes from transforming applications and operational processes."

In 2020, services associated with savings plans will gain ground. "As optimization continues to be an important initiative for our clients, ways to capitalize on corporate level financial levers will become more and more important," Sennott said.

The most surprising finding on the list was the sudden adoption of AWS Step Function, according to Sennott.

"Rising from only having 30% of clients using in January, to 63% in October, this increase would seem to correspond with support of nested workflows and dynamic parallelism in workflows," Sennott said. "Though newer, it is being heavily adopted by clients in 2019 and is used to easily coordinate and manage applications\workflows\microservices and ensure scalability."

The perk of AWS Step Function is it makes designing complex workflows less strenuous, which is invaluable for those focusing on serverless and immutable cloud architectures, Sennott said.

"Our customers are able to quickly realize quicker time to market and less operational costs associated with services such as this one," Sennott said. "Whether it is used for long running business processes or handling large data sets, it allows the customer to focus on their core business."

