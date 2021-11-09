This course can help you learn the skills you need to be a database administrator

Now you can develop the skills you'll need to move into the database administration field with self-paced courses you can complete even while working full-time.

If you're looking to boost your tech career by moving into a lucrative field where long-term job security is assured, then database administrator fits the bill perfectly. And now you can gain the necessary skills with the self-paced course in the affordable Database Administration Super Bundle.

Of course, SQL skills are always in demand, and you can learn to build better databases in "Introduction to MySQL." "Microsoft SQL Server--Novice to Ninja" will help you master SQL by going in-depth during 23 hours of lectures. Follow these up with "SSIS--SQL Server Integration Services" to learn how to use SSIS for high-performance solutions to data integration.

Find out how to use one of the world's best analytical programs to predict outcomes in a variety of business sectors in "Minitab and Its Application to Predictive Modeling." This skill will really make your resume stand out among the crowd, so you should start looking at the best resume and job interview tips as soon as you complete this one. Then move on to "Regression Modeling with Minitab" to learn the benefits of regression models.

The "Visual Analytics Using Tableau Comprehensive Course" can teach you how to create data visualizations that anyone can understand. If your skills are already at the intermediate level, you can learn how to use Informatica for data integration in "Informatica: A Complete Practical Guide on Informatica and DAC" and how to design web apps that are more dynamic in "MongoDB--The NoSQL Database for Cloud and Desktop Computing." That one will prepare you for the more advanced "NoSQL--MongoDB Developer."

These courses are offered by Corporate Bridge Group. The company is a leading worldwide provider of skill-based training that specializes in online step-by-step learning.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn how to build databases and analyze data, grab the Database Administration Super Bundle today while it's available for only $59 (normally $2,700).

Prices subject to change.