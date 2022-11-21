Time-tracking software failures: Why it happens and how to avoid it

Time-tracking software helps teams better understand their time spent on projects and resource availability. Unfortunately, time-tracking implementation isn't always successful. Learn how to avoid failure and gain access to helpful TechRepublic Premium resources.

The days of the punch clock are slowly fading away. As organizations begin to harness the power of tech tools such as AI and the cloud, software continues to replace outdated legacy systems. Time tracking software is on the list of must-haves for many businesses.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global time-tracking software market will reach an estimated value of $31.9 billion by 2028, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 20.40%.

There are many potential motivators behind the accelerated growth. For example, the rapid increase of remote and hybrid work environments has led many employers to try time tracking software to boost employee productivity and inspire transparency. Others are implementing time tracking software to improve billing processes and use the data to make better business decisions.

Although time-tracking software holds promise for organizations in all industries, implementing it isn’t necessarily easy.

Jump to:

Why do time-tracking software projects fail?

Many employees feel apprehensive about time tracking software. To many, it’s intrusive — even the word tracking conjures up thoughts of micro-management and distrust. This apprehension breeds a resistance to change that could derail implementation.

Other time tracking software projects fail simply due to inconvenience. For example, some apps require teams to manually start and stop a timer each time they begin or finish a task. What was supposed to improve productivity is now just another time-consuming task.

Three ways to prevent time-tracking software failure

Here’s the good news: There are tips and tricks you can use to improve your chances of time tracking software implementation success.

Talk to your team about what time tracking is and what it isn’t

When used properly, time tracking isn’t a monitoring system. It shouldn’t be used to keep tabs on your employees as they work. Instead, time tracking should be used to gather data — nothing more, nothing less.

This data can be used for a wide range of purposes. For example, time data can result in more accurate invoices. It can also help managers understand which team members are overloaded so they can reallocate resources and relieve the pressure.

When discussing time tracking implementation with your team, make a point to discuss its benefits while reassuring them you’re not watching their every move: And please skip the screen recording tools.

Choose the right time-tracking software

Not all time tracking tools are created equal. The secret is to pick a tool that fits your specific needs. Start by finding a tool that integrates well with your current tech stack. This will help you prevent constant app switching, a common time suck.

You should also consider a tool that offers automatic time tracking. These tools track time wherever your team works without the need for manual input.

Develop an implementation plan

Finally, every new software project requires a foolproof implementation plan. Your plan should include the steps you must take during the implementation process, timelines for completing these steps and who’s responsible for each. This includes steps such as software installation, testing and team training.

If you have them, be sure to refer to your company policies regarding software procurement, installation and usage when developing your plan. If for any reason you don’t have these policies in place, the following TechRepublic Premium resources were developed just for you.

Limited time offer on TechRepublic Premium subscriptions: Get a 30% discount off an annual subscription to TechRepublic Premium by using the code bf22-30. This great deal ends on Dec. 7, 2022, so act now, and start getting access to hundreds of ready-made IT and management policies, hiring kits, checklists and more.

Software procurement policy

Any software purchase should follow a specific procurement process to protect the organization’s IT budget, reduce security risks and ensure proper installation. This sample software procurement policy from TechRepublic Premium can help you establish clear guidelines within your organization. Plus, it’s customizable to fit your needs.

Feature comparison: Time tracking software and systems

Selecting the right time tracking software to fit your needs means understanding what features you need and which ones you can live without. This simple feature comparison tool enables your business to document key criteria as you evaluate all of your time tracking software options.

Software installation policy

A software installation policy is critical for any IT team. These policies help teams avoid software licensing issues, increased support costs and security risks often resulting from haphazard installation. This sample policy is the perfect place to start.

Software usage policy

Teams must use any software solution correctly to avoid issues regarding licensing, copyright and security. A software usage policy outlines which applications are allowed for installation and how they should be used by employees and support staff. Get started with this sample policy.

Limited time offer on TechRepublic Premium subscriptions: Get a 30% discount off an annual subscription to TechRepublic Premium by using the code bf22-30. This great deal ends on Dec. 7, 2022, so act now, and start getting access to hundreds of ready-made IT and management policies, hiring kits, checklists and more.