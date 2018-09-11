Tiny Arduino-compatible Piksey Pico is no bigger than a bottle cap

If you're looking for a tiny board to build DIY hardware, they don't come much smaller than the Arduino-compatible Piksey Pico.

The board is the size of a bottle cap, just 20mm x 20mm, but supports the same selection of pins for hooking up homemade electronics as the much larger Arduino Uno and Nano, and should be able to replace these boards in many projects.

SEE: Hardware spotlight: The Raspberry Pi (Tech Pro Research)

"The Pico packs all the functionality of an Arduino Uno into a tiny form factor and can be powered through USB, as well as a range of batteries," says creator BitsNBlobs Electronics in a video.

Image: BitsNBlobs Electronics

Not only is it compatible with code written for these bigger boards, it also features a newer processor, the Atmel 328PB. Compared to the 328P chip found in Uno, this newer processor offers two extra timers, twice as many communication interfaces, two additional I/O pins and 10 PWM channels instead of six.

BitsNBlobs Electronics have demoed the board in a range of homemade gadgets, including a battery-powered GPS tracker, a motion detector, and OLED room temperature display.

The Piksey Pico and its sister board the Piksey Nano, which uses the same Atmel 328PB chip but is a similar size to the Arduino Nano, are designed to help people learn about building electronics. Over the next few weeks BitsNBlobs Electronics will release tutorials on how to use common Arduino peripherals and modules with the boards.

The Pico is available for £11 (~$13.3) and the Nano for £12 (~$15.5). Both boards have been funded on Kickstarter and are expected to ship in December 2018 / January 2019.

For more information about the wider Arduino project and how it provides a simple way for people to get started creating their own homemade gadgets, check out TechRepublic's cheat sheet.

Image: BitsNBlobs Electronics

Specs

Image: BitsNBlobs Electronics

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Read more