Film meetings and more with the TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera that goes with you everywhere.

It seems like every company has a stated desire to reduce the amount of time spent in meetings, and yet nothing seems to change. It may be that the meetings really are that important, or it may be that your company just needs to get better at operating asynchronously.

The TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera can help with that, and it’s available at one of its lowest prices ever during our Back-to-School sale. Between July 28 and August 13, you can get this smart camera for 32% off with free shipping.

This camera operates like an extra pair of eyes for everyone in your business. It’s designed to be versatile, so you can use it as a security camera, a wearable body camera or a dash camera in your car. It can also be used to record meetings for later distribution to staff. The portable, ultra-compact camera works on Wi-Fi and records in crystal-clear 1280x720p video, with outstanding audio thanks to the built-in microphone.

You can connect it magnetically to any metal surface to get a bird’s eye view of a meeting, or give it to DRIs in your company to record meetings as they go about their day. It charges via USB — so it’s always ready to go when you need it — and even features night vision, although you probably won’t have to tap into that capability in the office.

Get better organization-wide at meeting asynchronously. Between July 28 and August 13, you can get the TOKK™ CAM C2+ Range of Smart WiFi Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera for 32% off $90 at just $60.99, plus free shipping.

Prices and availability are subject to change.