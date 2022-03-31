Your email has been sent

Top 5 things to know about FAST streaming TV

Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television is an easy way to reach a broader video audience. Tom Merritt explains this new streaming phenomenon.

If your business makes video content I’m sure you have a YouTube channel, maybe a video podcast, you might even stream live on something like Twitch.

But if you want to level up, it’s time to get FAST.

Here are 5 things to know about Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television

There are lots of FAST platforms and they’re backed by big players. Paramount has Pluto, Comcast has Xumo, and Fox has Tubi. Peacock includes a FAST service in its offerings as well. Amazon has IMDBTV. Even Roku and Samsung have their own. And most of them host multiple channels from outside content providers. FAST is the broadcast to Netflix’s cable. In olden days you had two choices. Broadcast was free, and you paid for cable. FAST services are free with ads, just like broadcast but you don’t have to choose between an antenna and cable to get them, they both stream over the internet. They’re easy for the audience to watch. You don’t need to buy new hardware. If you have something you watch Netflix on you can watch FAST platforms as well. They’re an incredible bargain for viewers. Cable TV is estimated to cost U.S. viewers an average of $2,609 a year. Streaming services like Netflix cost less unless you try to get them all of course. FAST services cost nothing above what you already pay for internet. It’s easy to start a channel. Multiple services like Amagi or Wurl make it easy to upload your video and make the channel available. And platforms are still looking for content so it’s much more possible to get a deal for carriage than it is on cable.

Right now FAST services are viewed as a little bit of a novelty but the adoption is going up and it’s going up FAST.

