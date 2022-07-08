Your email has been sent

Tom Merritt shares what your tech enterprise should consider to improve our natural environment.

Environmental, social and governance goals are a big deal for companies these days. Climate tends to dominate the ESG conversation, but what does that mean to your enterprise?

Top five things to know about corporate environmental goals

Data analytics is essential

Global Data has a framework for environmental goals, and the first one relates to climate change. Among the actions companies can consider to meet those goals are setting science-based emission targets, investing in energy efficiency and even setting an internal price on carbon.

Pollution is often overlooked

Pollution is a frequently overlooked part of environmental considerations. Companies can conduct air quality assessments, invest in improved waste management techniques and use clean energy sources.

Consider biodiversity

Depending on the company, you can explore reforestation programs, recovery programs for endangered species or maybe responsible fishing and breeding programs. Some companies can benefit from considering safe pesticides and fertilizers as well.

Natural resources can help you meet your goals

Companies can engage in water conservation, and explore land management policies that leave land undeveloped.

Don’t forget technology

Data can give you a baseline sustainability mark to which you can compare your improvements. New IoT sensors and improved bandwidth service can help companies save water, reduce energy use and increase efficiencies in things like transportation.

These principles are broad, but they can help you focus your efforts and tailor ESG goals to your own situation and generally help create a better environment for us all.

