Python, SQL and Java earn the top three spots for in-demand programming skills, according to a new report from Coding Dojo.

Developers who want to push ahead in their profession — want to choose a programming language that not only appeals to them but will pave the way for a promising career. That’s why it’s always advisable to learn and pursue a programming language that’s in demand among top employers.

In a new report released Friday, tech training provider Coding Dojo unveils the top 10 development languages employers are seeking among job candidates.

To compile its list, Coding Dojo reviewed job postings at Indeed and LinkedIn. The site then consulted the TIOBE Programming Community index to gauge the 20 most popular programming languages. The 10 programming languages with the most job listings made the cut.

Top programming languages employers want in job candidates

Based on the analysis, here are the top 10 programming languages for 2023 along with the number of open full-time jobs and each language’s ranking on Coding Dojo’s list for 2022:

Python: 68,534 jobs (No. 2 in 2022) SQL: 57,971 jobs (No. 3) Java: 57,236 jobs (No. 1) JavaScript: 48,041 jobs (No. 4) C: 35,702 jobs (No. 7) C++: 35,281 jobs (No. 5) Go: 32,503 jobs (No. 8) C#: 29,084 jobs (No. 6) Assembly: 14,866 jobs (No. 10) MATLAB: 8,504 jobs (previously unranked)

Python is top

With almost 69,000 new jobs uncovered, Python earned the top spot on the list. Calling Python “one of the most versatile and easy-to-use programming languages,” Coding Dojo stressed that organizations can use it in a variety of ways, including creating apps and websites as well as automating business processes.

Developers with Python skills are in demand among a range of employers from government agencies to financial institutions to tech companies. Also, Python is used by dedicated developers and nontechnical professionals such as accountants and business analysts.

Java is always popular

No surprise, Java remains one of the most popular programming languages worldwide, earning it the third spot on Coding Dojo’s list. An object-oriented language, Java is free to use, typically comes to play in application and web development, and pops up on the back end of major websites such as Google, YouTube and Amazon.

People just learning how to code will find Java an ideal language to get started and use as a stepping stone toward other languages.

MATLAB makes the grade

Squeezing onto the list at No. 10, MATLAB is considered by Coding Dojo to be like the cool kid at school, meaning everyone wants to learn it, especially engineers and scientists. Toward that end, MATLAB is a popular programming language for tackling mathematical equations. Scientists and engineers use it for tasks like wireless communications, data analysis, control systems, robotics, and signal and image processing.

The only downside is that MATLAB can be hard to understand, as its object-oriented programming is highly advanced and complex, so this is not a language for beginners.

Tech job opportunities exist despite layoffs

Despite the recent layoffs in the technology sector, just as with other industries, software developers, coders and other tech professionals are still in demand. Many of those laid off have been able to find another job relatively quickly, and more than half of those who found a new job got one with a higher salary. For 2023, more than 375,000 tech jobs will need to be filled in the U.S., according to Coding Dojo.

Advice for developers

Enhancing your coding skills can lead your career in different directions, including game development, website design and mobile app development. And by learning the most popular programming languages, you make yourself more appealing to employers. To learn the most in-demand languages, you have various options, such as pursuing a four-year degree at a college or university or enrolling in a coding bootcamp.

