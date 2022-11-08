Improving your productivity is much easier when you have the right tools at hand, but building a great workflow can be an expensive business. If you’re looking for a smart alternative, try the Xwavesoft Productivity Mac Bundle.

This collection of six top-rated productivity apps helps you manage your schedule, capture your ideas, track your time and record your meetings. The whole suite is worth $40, but you can grab the software today for only $9.99 in a special deal at TechRepublic Academy.

If you want to run a successful business or team, staying organized is really important. You need to know when deadlines are due, with whom you need to connect and what happened in your last meeting. Xwavesoft makes a range of Mac apps that cover these scenarios and many more.

The app line-up includes Focus Matrix, which is a task management app that helps you track progress and view your to-dos in a calendar view. It can provide detailed reports, too. You also get Be Focused, which breaks down large tasks into manageable bursts of work. It syncs with Focus Matrix, so you can see exactly how productive you are. Cloud Outliner helps you turn ideas into clear plans, while eXtra Voice Recorder lets you record audio and sync the files between devices. You can also track your time with Chrono Plus, and store extensive data on sales leads and key connections with Top Contact.

Order today for only $9.99 to pick up the complete set, saving a massive 75% on the usual download price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.