There’s no need to agonize over PDFs with the PDF Converter Pro software.

Who wants to collaborate on a memo, finalize an edit and circulate it for approval, only for there to be an error? Nobody, of course, but especially because it’s such a pain to make changes to a PDF you thought was ready to go. Fortunately, we’re offering an overstock deal on a top-rated PDF converter that will completely overhaul the way you work with those pesky file types.

PDF Converter Pro is an all-in-one PDF converter and creator software that lets you manage PDF files in just a few clicks. You can convert from PDF to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, PNG and JPG for convenient editing and viewing, or you can convert Word, Excel, PowerPoint and image files to PDF for seamless transferring.

PDF Converter Pro ensures there is no quality loss with any file type while working at ultra-fast speeds. PDF Converter Pro also offers built-in OCR technology, so you can extract text from image-based PDF documents.

In addition to conversion, PDF Converter Pro lets you merge and split PDFs, extract images, compress PDFs for easier transfer and password protect them for an additional measure of security. This kind of management makes it an absolute breeze to update versions of the same document with a large team and keep track of where you are in the process.

Find out why PDF Converter Pro has earned 4.4/5 stars on Trustpilot. Right now, you can get a lifetime license for 70% off $99 at just $29.99. You can grab this overstock deal until October 31.

Prices and availability are subject to change.