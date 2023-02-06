Are you contemplating getting a smartphone that can meet your business needs? Here are the top smartphone options you can explore.

Selecting the best smartphone is beneficial not only for office workers but also for business professionals. Smartphone devices allow users to do much more than make phone calls; they also facilitate email communications, instant messaging, video conferencing and many other forms of mobile communication. They offer a smart way to remain connected to business activities on the go.

As a business professional, deciding which smartphone is best for managing and keeping tabs on your business can be daunting. To assist you in choosing the ideal smartphone for your business needs, we have compiled the best five smartphones you can explore.

Best smartphones for business professionals in 2023

1. iPhone 14 Pro Max The iPhone 14 Pro Max is part of Apple’s newest smartphone series. Apple equipped the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a super retina XDR display to achieve its brilliant colors, sharp details and deep blacks. It can play videos in 4K quality and uses Dolby Vision for a high dynamic range. The brand-new A16 Bionic CPU in the iPhone 14 Pro Max significantly improves the phone’s speed and general performance, turning it into a versatile media center and office assistant. In the event that an LTE network is unavailable, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility will allow you to access the internet at lightning speeds using wireless connections. New sensors also enable the smartphone to use Apple’s new crash detection feature to detect when you’ve been in an accident and promptly call for assistance. The battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasts up to 29 hours on a single charge. In addition, the fast-charging function allows you to get a 50% charge in just 35 minutes. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available on Apple’s online store, costing about $1099. iPhone 14 Pro Max

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has established itself as one of the best smartphones for business professionals. The 6.8-inch display can play 8K video and features a WQHD+ panel for more vivid visuals. In addition, storage capacities of up to 1 TB are included. The 8th-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor featured within the smartphone improves its efficiency, making it faster to open apps, send texts and start video calls. It also supports LTE and 5G networks, allowing fast internet connection. The camera offers 100x Space Zoom for shooting more explicit daytime shots and a night mode for taking striking low-light photographs. This means that no matter the time of the day, the device allows you to have the best image quality for documents or equipment. The S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra allows you to jot notes, draw, and navigate menus and apps. You can keep the S Pen safely tucked away in the phone’s internal compartment so you do not misplace it. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s battery has a capacity of 5000 mAh, providing up to 18 hours of use, and the phone’s fast charging capability allows it to charge quickly. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung’s official website for $819.99. Galaxy S22 Ultra

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro The Google Pixel 7 Pro is another excellent option for business professionals. Its upgraded camera setup is impressive and offers a 50 MP primary lens, a 48 MP telephoto and a 12 MP ultrawide that takes superior photos in low light. The Pixel 7 Pro has 8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB of storage and Google’s brand-new Tensor G2 CPU. It has the most recent version of Google’s mobile operating system, Android 13, making it one of the first phones on the market to offer this software. In addition, it can accommodate a powerful 5000 mAh battery, which should keep the device going for hours. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is available on the Google Store for $899. Pixel 7 Pro

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is another smartphone that is suitable for business professionals and multitaskers. The Z Fold4’s foldable screen and powerful processors make it ideal for running even the most resource-intensive business apps without slowing down. With the split-screen functionality, you can achieve far higher productivity on the device. The smartphone offers an impressive array of features, including 256 GB of storage space, 5G connectivity, split-screen mode, the ability to switch between apps and a stunning display. The Z Fold 4’s capabilities make it a top pick among business smartphones and a viable replacement for a tablet computer, as you can perform multiple tasks on the screen. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be purchased through the Samsung website for about $1849.80. Galaxy Z Fold 4

5. Oppo Find X5 Pro The Oppo Find X5 Pro is another reliable smartphone ideal for business professionals. With its powerful 6.7-inch screen and sturdy internal hardware, this device can accomplish a lot. The camera performance is top-notch. Photos taken with the primary and ultra-wide cameras are well-lit, detailed and well-balanced, whether you’re shooting in the day or dark. The Oppo Find X5 Pro is compatible with 5G networks, ensuring a fast and stable data connection. There’s up to 256 GB of storage space, and the device’s 8-12 GB of RAM keeps many applications running fast without lags. Oppo Find X5 Pro can go without charging for several hours because of its long-lasting battery capacity of 5000 mAh. You can purchase Oppo Find X5 Pro from Amazon for about $1111.78. Find X5 Pro

Stay smart and read more about smartphones with a look at Samsung’s Galaxy A14 5G and a review of the Pixel 6 Pro.