Cloud security solutions continue to emerge as threats to cloud resources evolve. However, what are the common trends to look out for in cloud security in the coming years? Let's find out.

The evolution of cloud computing technology has enabled many businesses to improve their competitive agility and reduce the cost of operations. Today, many business organizations have completed the migration of their computing resources to the cloud, while several others are halfway through cloud migration. According to Precedence Research, the global cloud computing market is expected to hit around $1.6 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.43% from 2022 to 2030.

With this cloud computing market outlook, there is also a growth in the cloud computing threat landscape, which has resulted in the need for cloud security provisions. Over the years, cloud security has taken different trends and dimensions to ensure that cloud resources are protected against attacks: A TechRepublic report suggests that the cloud security market will surpass $123 billion by 2032.

However, despite the huge growth already recorded in the cloud security market, we will continue to witness new trends that will shape the future of cloud security.

What is cloud security?

Cloud security is a collection of procedures and technology designed to take care of external and internal threats to cloud computing resources in organizations. Every organization needs maximum security as they embrace digital transformation strategy and include cloud-based tools and services into their IT infrastructures. Hence it becomes imperative that we keep tabs on cloud security trends to strike a balance between productivity and security.

What are the trends to watch in cloud security?

Proliferation of multicloud security

Multicloud strategies will soon become a norm rather than an exception as numerous organizations are readily opting for the technologies that best align with their varying platforms. As a result, building resilient architectures that can co-exist and function with more than one cloud service provider becomes essential.

Undoubtedly, many organizations will embrace this model alongside security practices and tools. Businesses will pay a lot of attention to this area of growth and create new ways to adopt a multicloud strategy for their organizations to be on top of cloud security.

Increased supply chain attacks

Hackers will target weak links in the supply chain to breach the cloud and maliciously attack organizations’ valuable data. With this in mind, cybersecurity experts will devise means of stopping attackers from moving laterally by ensuring they reduce the entitlement and privileges for every internal and external identity, such as machine identities that can access cloud resources.

As we have seen in the past, successful supply chain attacks have led to a decline in customer loyalty and trust, and resulted in negative public perception of many organizations. Being prepared will help mitigate business operational disruption, damage to reputation and financial losses.

Expect growing interest in Secure Access Service Edge

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has stimulated interest in the rapid adoption of technology. This situation made numerous organizations have many employees that work from home, while simultaneously trying to deliver security from the point of presence nearer to where they’re working rather than a data center at the organization’s headquarters.

Secure Access Service Edge is a framework that enables fast and secure cloud adoption and ensures that users and devices can access applications, data and services anywhere, anytime. Many organizations will soon start adopting SASE because it’s easier to scale a cloud service like SASE than a VPN gateway.

Zero Trust will gather momentum

Zero Trust is a crucial and practical approach to organizational security, requiring all users in an organization’s network to be authenticated and authorized. This approach helps to set the tone for a security policy that determines how organizational resources should be configured and who should be given access to data and other cloud resources. As a result, there is a high expectation that more organizations will adopt the Zero Trust security framework to protect their cloud resources against attacks.

Optimized SaaS security

There’s no denying a considerable spike in breaches last year using Software as a Service platforms. In response, SaaS security offerings and tools appear to grow to help counter a repeat of these malicious attacks. For instance, one of those areas where improved measures have been taken is SaaS Security Posture Management tools.

SSPM has proved to be a game changer in cloud security. It helps organizations dive into their overall SaaS portfolio to ensure they know the most recent changes or development in the activity while remaining in compliance. As a result, SSPMs are rapidly gaining traction among businesses, and we will see a significant increase in the number of SaaS platforms supporting these tools. After all, numerous organizations are beginning to develop a more robust SaaS security program that can cover their overall portfolio, from onboarding and validating cloud-based vendors to monitoring and alerting SaaS vendors in their ecosystem.