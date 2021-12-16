Turn your basic networking and coding skills into in-demand cybersecurity qualifications

If you've just started climbing the IT professional career ladder or recently learned a little basic coding, you can quickly turn your experience into lucrative cybersecurity skills for a career upgrade.

With cyber crimes becoming more plentiful and causing more widespread damage, demand for cybersecurity skills is skyrocketing. It's an elite, highly paid and in-demand field. So, if you'd like to turbocharge your fledgling tech career, The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle can show you how to turn even a little bit of tech experience into major ethical hacking skills.

Start with the four volumes of "The Complete Cyber Security Course," covering Hackers Exposed, Network Security, Anonymous Browsing and End-Point Protection. You won't need more than a basic understanding of using the internet, TCP/IP, networks and operating systems to learn how to scan networks for vulnerabilities and more in "The Complete Nmap Ethical Hacking Course: Network Security Assessment."

If you've recently acquired any Python skills, "Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications" can smooth your transition into the lucrative cybersecurity field. Programming or basic IT skills are also a plus for the "Complete Ethical Hacking & Cyber Security Masterclass Course," which is a comprehensive overview of the latest penetration testing and ethical hacking techniques.

Basic Python or other scripting/programming languages plus the intermediate-level ethical hacking and pen testing skills from the above courses will prepare you for "Python 3 for Offensive PenTest: A Complete Practical Course," where you'll learn how to build your own hacker tools.

Hussam Khrais, part of the Total Seminars team of Instructors, feels very strongly that ethical hackers shouldn't be relying only on existing tools. Total Seminars provides training materials and certification training to corporations, schools and government agencies like the U.S. Department of Defense and FBI.

Verified purchasers like Brian T. rated this bundle five stars, saying: "Great in-depth video tutorials. The ability to download the videos for offline viewing is a big plus."

If you have at least a basic understanding of CompTIA A+, Network+, and Security+, then the "CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001) Prep Course" can help you earn a certification that leads right to analyst positions. It's also a good foundation for "CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) Ethical Hacking," which covers the two fastest-growing categories in cybersecurity jobs.

Don't miss this chance to turbocharge your tech career into the elite cybersecurity field, get The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle now while it's only $39.99 (normally $1,345).

