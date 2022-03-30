Instead of carrying a big laptop on your trip, you can now take this small keyboard with you and do your work on your phone or tablet.

Instead of carrying a big laptop on your trip, you can now take this small keyboard with you and do your work on your phone or tablet.

Over the past couple of years, the workforce has undergone a revolution. More people than ever are working from home and enjoying it, forcing companies to consider whether to keep remote work available for the long term.

But when you think about it, it’s not really working from home that people like. It’s the flexibility to be able to work from anywhere, be it a coffee shop or an Airbnb on the other side of the world. If you’re dedicating your remote work time to getting out and about, you need tools that can keep up with you. For example, this Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard can help you out from anywhere, and it’s on sale for only $49.99 (normally $199).

You never know when you might need to write up an important, long email on your phone or tablet. Doing so with your thumbs is a pain, so this space-saving, compact, multi-platform keyboard can save the day. It’s a 78-key, high-speed wireless 5.0 transmission keyboard that supports smartphones, tablets and computers. With the multi-channel design, you can switch effortlessly between devices with the click of a button—no wires required. The QWERTY design is the same as you likely have on your keyboard at home, and the quiet key design won’t be a distraction if you’re working in public.

The keyboard has an outstanding operating range of up to 32 feet, and the rechargeable battery is designed to be energy-saving, so even if you forget to turn it off, it will go to sleep after 10 minutes of non-use. That way, the portable, lightweight keyboard stays active for longer, so you can go extended times without access to a charger.

Streamline your remote work processes. Right now, you can get this Multi-Platform Wireless Keyboard for 75% off $199 at just $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.