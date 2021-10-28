Ubuntu Server tips and tricks for installation and beyond

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Ready to take advantage of Ubuntu in your company's data center? These tips and tricks can help.

Image: DANIEL CONSTANTE/Shutterstock

Ubuntu Server is a GNU/Linux distribution developed by Canonical and offers economical technical scalability for your public or private data center. From deploying an OpenStack cloud to a 50,000-node render farm, Ubuntu Server can handle it all.

TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen said it best, "Ubuntu Server doesn't just work well in the cloud, it rules the cloud. For small- to mid-size businesses looking for a cost-effective server solution, Ubuntu should be your first stop."

Enjoying this article? Download this article and thousands of whitepapers and ebooks from our Premium library. Enjoy expert IT analyst briefings and access to the top IT professionals, all in an ad-free experience. Join Premium Today

Why should it top your list? First, Ubuntu Server is cost-effective and only takes minutes to install. Simply copy the latest version of Ubuntu Server and deploy it onto your machines, no additional cost required. Ubuntu Server is flexible and scalable, giving you the power to increase your use of the solution as your needs change.

Ubuntu Server also runs on all major architectures and can be used for websites, container deployment, cloud services, and more. Plus, with regular updates, you can trust that your Ubuntu Server (and the critical data inside it) is secure.

Are you sold on Ubuntu Server? Want to ensure your deployment goes well and your Ubuntu Server security is up to par? These TechRepublic Premium resources and tips can help.

Ubuntu Server installation checklist Luckily, installing Ubuntu Server takes mere minutes. However, your work begins after installation, where you'll need to complete tasks such as securing the root user, enabling the firewall, and setting up a static IP address. This checklist will guide you through Ubuntu Server installation step-by-step. TechRepublic Premium

Ubuntu Server 18.04: Easy-to-learn expert tips Ubuntu Server is considered to be a great distribution for beginners. However, to make the most out of your server solution, you should know how to upgrade your data center Ubuntu servers, enable Wake On LAN, and other expert tips. You'll find everything you need to know to master Ubuntu Server 18.04 right here in this ebook. TechRepublic Premium

9 must-do tips to secure Ubuntu Server Securing your server is critical to your business. And although the Linux open source platform is considered more secure than other systems, it isn't hacker-proof. In this TechRepublic Premium article, you'll find a detailed list of nine items you should consider when deploying a secure Ubuntu Server. TechRepublic Premium











