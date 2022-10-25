Get five ports for just $17 now with the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub.

In this new normal, remote work will likely be a staple for years to come. Everybody has their own strategies to do their best work while away from the office, but not everybody has the tools handy to thrive in a remote working world. If you’re working with external devices like monitors, speakers or hard drives, you need to make sure your laptop is able to hook up in an instant. Unfortunately, many laptops these days are doing away with port flexibility.

That’s why this Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub is so valuable. The flexible plug-in is available for a Prime Day-like price now through October 31 as part of our overstock deals special.

This pocket-sized hub offers convenient charging and fast data transfer for all of your devices. The durable cable is made of thickened PVC material, with reinforced joints to be more durable and rated for a longer lifespan than most standard cables. It also has a galvanized wire core, aluminum alloy and multi-layer shielding to support fast, stable data transmission between all of your devices. Perhaps most importantly, it’s widely compatible with phones, tablets, laptops and many more devices without needing any additional drivers — it’s all plug-and-play.

The clever, minimalistic hub is compatible with all major USB interfaces, with two PD fast charge ports, a USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports. The PD ports support 45-65W PD fast charging, the USB 3.0 port supports up to a 5 Gbps transfer rate and the USB 2.0 ports support up to a 480 Mbps transfer rate.

Unite all of your various devices no matter where you’re working. From now through October 31, you can get the Mini 5-in-1 Type-C to USB Hub for just $16.99 — 65% off the $48 list price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.