If you need to market with video, try this easy-to-use tool. You can get a lifetime subscription for a very low price.

These days, video is a more popular marketing channel than ever. Businesses leverage platforms like TikTok and Instagram to make quick, budget-friendly ads for their products, or can lean into YouTube or Vimeo for longer product explainers. However, organizing all of your proprietary video content can be difficult, especially when you’re trying to scale its production and convey information to potential buyers in as efficient a manner as possible.

Video is supposed to be a convenient medium for both producers and consumers. VidTags aims to make it work for everyone. A lifetime subscription is on sale for just $79 (normally $2,340).

VidTags is an artificial intelligence-enhanced interactive video and audio hosting platform that makes it easier to work with marketing A/V content. It received 4.9-stars on AppSumo and many rave reviews from happy customers.

VidTags lets you connect and import videos from YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, Vimeo, Dropbox or your computer directly into your dashboard to get a streamlined interface of all your video content. Then, you can get to work. VidTags makes it easier to customize your marketing video and audio players without any design or coding skills; helps you create an interactive and actionable table of contents for videos; lets you transcribe videos and audio to become more searchable; and more.

You can translate video content into 35 languages, automatically convert video to audio, generate captions, and more to make videos more accessible. Embedding and sharing videos is easy without any need to code, and you can even set up a gallery format on your website with VidTags so people can see all of your video content in one place. Plus, of course, VidTags provides real-time analytics to better understand your audiences.

Scale your video marketing while making it more manageable. Right now, a lifetime subscription to VidTags is available for just $79.

Prices are subject to change.