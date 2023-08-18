This is a comprehensive list of the best web-based project management software, covering features, pricing, and more. Use this guide to find your best fit.

While some people like the option of downloading a desktop app, plenty of others prefer to use a web-based project management software that doesn’t require you to download anything. Fortunately, there are many different web-based project management software platforms out there to choose from — which makes it difficult to decide on a final selection.

In this guide, we round up the top 10 web-based project management software that you should consider using this year.

Top web-based project management software comparison

While cloud-based project management software do offer a lot of the same functionality, each platform also offers its own unique set of features that set it apart from the back. In the chart below, we’ve summarized some of the most essential features to look for in web-based project management software.

Multiple project views Native time tracking Built-in chat messaging Forever free plan Pricing Monday work management Yes Yes Yes Yes $8 per user per month Smartsheet Yes Yes No Yes $7 per user per month ClickUp Yes Yes Yes Yes $7 per user per month Wrike Yes Yes No Yes $9.80 per user per month MeisterTask Yes Yes No Yes $11.99 per user per month Teamwork Yes Yes Add-on Yes $5.99 per user per month Notion Yes No No Yes $8 per user per month Coda Yes No No Yes $10 per user per month Hive Yes Yes Yes Yes $12 per user per month Zoho Projects Yes Yes Yes Yes $5 per person per month

monday: Best all-in-one platform monday work management is one of the most well-rounded web-based project management software on the market today. In addition to classic features like multiple project views and time tracking, it also incorporates helpful tools that many other project management platforms lack, such as invoicing creation. It is also highly scalable and flexible, working for teams both large and small across many different industries, which is why it’s one of the most popular agile project management software as well. Pricing Free: Free plan for up to two users.

Free plan for up to two users. Basic: $8 per seat per month if billed annually or $10 per seat per month if billed monthly.

$8 per seat per month if billed annually or $10 per seat per month if billed monthly. Standard: $10 per seat per month if billed annually or $12 per seat per month if billed monthly.

$10 per seat per month if billed annually or $12 per seat per month if billed monthly. Pro: $16 per seat per month if billed annually or $20 per seat per month if billed monthly.

$16 per seat per month if billed annually or $20 per seat per month if billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact sales for a quote. Features Various data visualization options.

Invoice creation tool.

Automation center contains pre-built automation.

Easy data import function. Pros Option to add on a sales CRM and/or development tools.

Well-designed and intuitive user interface.

200+ project templates to choose from.

Unlimited documents on all plans. Cons Must upgrade to Pro account for time tracking.

Default notifications settings can become overwhelming.

Advanced features present a high learning curve.

For more information, read the full monday work management review.

Smartsheet: Best for spreadsheet fans If you’ve ever wished that you could manage projects in an online spreadsheet (or are currently doing that now) then Smartsheet was designed with you in mind. Smartsheet combines a cloud-based, grid-like interface with robust project management features and affordable prices to create an extremely useful software platform. You can also try out other project views, like Gantt charts and calendars, if the grid view isn’t working for you. Pricing Pro: $7 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$7 per user per month billed annually, or $9 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Business: $25 per user per month billed annually, or $32 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$25 per user per month billed annually, or $32 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Choose from grid, Gantt chart, calendar and Kanban board project views.

Library of 280+ templates to choose from.

Build flexible, automated workflows for repetitive tasks.

Team collaboration and file management tools. Pros More traditional interface will feel familiar to many spreadsheet users.

Access WorkApps, a low-code app creation tool.

Activity log tracks change management.

Onboarding assistance available. Cons Grid interface can feel outdated compared to some alternatives.

Some features are add-on only.

Must upgrade to Enterprise plan for advanced security measures.

For more information, read the full Smartsheet review.

ClickUp: Best for teams of most sizes Similar to monday work management, ClickUp is a robust project management tool that is designed for managing multiple complex projects at once. It also includes native time tracking, document management and more than 15 project views. However, ClickUp doesn’t have native billing and invoicing tools, so professional service teams should keep that in mind. You can easily integrate with other tools thanks to ClickUp’s 1,000+ Zapier connections. Pricing Free Forever: $0; best for personal use.

$0; best for personal use. Unlimited: $7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$7 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $19 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request. Features Create documents, wikis and knowledge bases.

Built-in chat messaging feature.

Real-time reporting and analytics.

Choose from more than 15 project views. Pros Interface is colorful and easy to navigate.

Free plan allows unlimited users.

24/7 customer support for all plans.

Excellent customization options. Cons Storage for the free plan is limited to 100MB.

System occasionally lags when moving between pages.

Can have a higher learning curve due to the number of features.

For more information, read the full ClickUp review.

Wrike: Best for project portfolio management Wrike is designed with power users in mind, which makes it an excellent choice for project portfolio management. The learning curve will likely be intimidating to users who aren’t familiar with web-based project management software, but it’s hard to beat the sheer number of features and customizability that Wrike offers for more advanced users. If your current solution just isn’t powerful for your needs, then Wrike is definitely worth a look. Pricing Free: $0 per user per month.

$0 per user per month. Team: $9.80 per user per month.

$9.80 per user per month. Business: $24.80 per user per month.

$24.80 per user per month. Enterprise: Quotes are available upon request.

Quotes are available upon request. Pinnacle: Quotes are available upon request. Features Forecast and visualize project risk with the analytics tool.

Billing and invoicing tools.

Video and file proofing.

Resource management features. Pros Paid add-on option for two-way sync with 12 other apps.

Well organized and designed interface.

Premium security and data privacy features.

Suitable for complex project portfolio management. Cons Team plan supports a maximum of 15 users.

Time tracking not included on Team plan.

Storage space is limited.

For more information, read the full Wrike review.

MeisterTask: Best for task management You probably know Meister for its digital collaboration tool MindMeister, but it also makes a project management platform called MeisterTask. This easy-to-use software sports a friendly, colorful interface that won’t intimidate beginners, and it offers a relatively low learning curve. It’s a great option for simple task management, but isn’t powerful enough to handle extremely complex projects and lacks some features like pre-built templates. Pricing Basic: $0 for up to three projects and one user.

$0 for up to three projects and one user. Pro: $11.99 per month, billed annually, or $14.49 billed monthly.

$11.99 per month, billed annually, or $14.49 billed monthly. Business: $23.99 per month, billed annually, or $28.99 billed monthly.

$23.99 per month, billed annually, or $28.99 billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact sales for custom pricing. Features Native time tracking tool.

Custom fields for tasks available.

Connect dependent tasks through task relationships.

Recurring tasks cut down on repetitive work. Pros Filter tasks by multiple criteria.

Guided-set process walks new users through everything.

Friendly, colorful layout.

Connect with over 4,000 apps through Zapier. Cons You have to create all templates from scratch.

No built-in chat messaging.

Reporting is not that detailed compared to competitors.

For more information, read the full MeisterTask review.

Teamwork: Best for client management teams Teamwork is another fully featured web-based project management software that includes many features helpful for client-facing teams, including document proofing, time tracking and invoice creation tools. You can also create reports and easily share them internally or externally in multiple formats. Even better, Teamwork’s pricing plans are on the more affordable end, making it a great combination of cost and functionality. Pricing Free Forever: $0 per month for up to five users.

$0 per month for up to five users. Starter: $5.99 per user per month billed annually, or $8.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$5.99 per user per month billed annually, or $8.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Deliver: $9.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$9.99 per user per month billed annually, or $13.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Grow: $19.99 per user per month billed annually, or $25.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available.

$19.99 per user per month billed annually, or $25.99 per user per month billed monthly. A free trial is available. Scale: Quotes are available upon request. Features Detailed time tracking tool.

Workload and resource management features.

Bulk edit sections and tasks all at once.

Proofing function included. Pros Client onboarding template provided.

File versions keep everything up to date.

Many visualization options for project data.

Option to add on CRM software, chat software, helpdesk software and/or knowledge base software. Cons Modifications don’t become visible immediately.

Interface can feel a bit outdated compared to alternatives.

Must upgrade to Deliver plan to get automations.

For more information, read the full Teamwork review.

Notion: Best for creative teams Notion is a multi-purpose productivity app that combines note taking, document organization, task management and project management. While its features aren’t suitable for very complex projects — it lacks Gantt charts, for example — it’s a great choice for creative teams that have a lot of files and documents they need to manage. Basically, Notion combines knowledge management, task management and project management into one easy-to-use tool. Pricing Free: No cost plan with limited features.

No cost plan with limited features. Plus: $8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly.

$8 per user per month billed annually, or $10 per user per month billed monthly. Business: $15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly.

$15 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote. Features Wiki and document creation.

Multiple project views available.

Customizable templates for different workflows.

Built-in time tracking available. Pros Simple and well-organized user interface.

Excellent community support.

All-in-one productivity tool.

Great for knowledge management. Cons No Gantt charts.

No budgeting or invoicing tools.

No time tracking.

For more information, read the full Notion review.

Coda: Best for document management Coda is a bit different from the other platforms on this list, and it focuses on note taking and document management. It also offers some project management features, including Gantt charts and Kanban boards, so it will suffice for simple task and product management needs. But where it really shines is its documentation features, making it the perfect choice for teams that need to create and manage databases, spreadsheets and documents. Pricing Free: No cost and unlimited users.

No cost and unlimited users. Pro: $10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user per month billed monthly.

$10 per user per month billed annually, or $12 per user per month billed monthly. Team: $30 per user per month billed annually, or $36 per user per month billed monthly.

$30 per user per month billed annually, or $36 per user per month billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact sales for a custom quote. Features Connected tables, charts, kanban boards and forms.

Workflow and task automations available.

Native forms available.

Group training available for all plans. Pros Excellent document management capabilities.

Free plan doesn’t limit users.

Many different templates available.

Only charges for document makes, not all users. Cons Higher priced plants can get expensive, especially for larger teams.

Have to pay for some Packs, a.k.a. Extensions.

Only 7 days version history on the free plan.

For more information, read the full Coda review.

Hive: Best for goal setting and tracking Hive has a unique goal setting feature that lets you set and track goals and subgoals for your entire team. This keeps your entire team focused on the big picture and encourages your entire company to work together to meet your business goals. Goals can be task-based, numerical, monetary or custom depending on your needs. It also includes project management features such as Kanban boards and Gantt charts, time tracking and team collaboration tools. Pricing Free: No cost for up to 10 users.

No cost for up to 10 users. Teams: $12 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly.

$12 per user per month billed annually, or $18 per user billed monthly. Enterprise: Contact Hive’s sales team for pricing information. Features Unique goal setting feature.

Advanced reporting and analytics tools.

Gantt, Kanban, calendar & table views​.

Intuitive, well-designed interface. Pros Drag-and-drop feature makes the tool extremely easy to use.

Highly scalable; adapts to businesses of all sizes.

Over 1,000 integrations available through Zapier.

Unlimited tasks on the free plan. Cons Only 200MB of storage on their free plan.

Steep learning curve for more advanced features.

Custom reporting only available on Enterprise plan.

For more information, read the full Hive review.

Zoho Projects: Best for teams on a budget While Zoho Projects was designed to be used in conjunction with the rest of the Zoho software stack, it also makes a compelling case for itself thanks to its great selection of features and its affordable price tag: Paid plans start at just $5 per person per month. The software is also relatively easy to master, even if you’ve never used a Zoho product before, making it a great choice for teams looking for their first web-based project management software. Pricing Free: $0 for up to three users.

$0 for up to three users. Premium: $5 per person per month.

$5 per person per month. Enterprise: $10 per person per month. Features Blueprints automation tool lets you built-in custom workflows.

Time tracking tool compares estimated time with spent time.

IssueTracker tool helps software teams log bugs.

Chat and forum areas promote team communication. Pros Transparent and affordable pricing plans.

Integrates seamlessly with the rest of the Zoho software stack.

Easy-to-navigate user interface.

Relatively low learning curve compared to alternatives. Cons No billing or invoicing tools.

Free plan is capped at three users.

Could use more native project templates.

For more information, read the full Zoho Projects review.

Key features of web-based project management software

Task management

You should be able to create tasks, set deadlines and assign them to yourself and others. Additionally, you should have the option to view all your upcoming tasks in a dashboard or another centralized place, and set up alerts and notifications when certain actions take place. Ideally, you should also be able to create subtasks and task dependencies to keep everything organized.

Project views

The best web-based project management software should provide multiple project views to choose from. The most common are calendars, Kanban boards (sometimes called card view), spreadsheets (sometimes called grid view) and timeline view (typically known as Gantt charts). Many software platforms restrict Gantt charts to a paid plan to encourage people to sign up for a subscription.

Project templates

Most project software provides a vast library of hundreds of project templates to choose from. These templates are usually designed for a wide range of teams and industries, from marketing to software development to accounting and beyond. The best web-based project management software will also give you the ability to create and save your own custom templates.

Time tracking

Time tracking is absolutely essential for teams that are paid hourly or need to track billable hours for clients. It can also be useful for salaried workers to see where their time is going. Many (though not all) web-based project management software platforms offer time tracking, but some restrict it to a higher tiered paid plan or require you to pay for an add-on.

Automations

Automations eliminate redundant manual work and help reduce the chances of errors. While this feature was once less common, right now most web-based project management software allows you to create and save custom automated workflows. However, some cap the number of automation actions based on which pricing tier you pay for, so it’s worth asking the sales team about this on the call.

How do I choose the best web-based project management software for my business?

No two web-based project management software offer exactly the same features. At the very start of your search, you and your team should identify your must-have and nice-to-have features, and use that to narrow down your options. For instance, if you specifically want open source project management software, that will significantly limit your options.

Most web-based project management software offer both a free trial and a forever free plan with restricted features. Use both of these options liberally to test the software out on your own to make sure that it can do what you actually want it to do. Demo calls with the sales team can also be helpful if you come prepared with questions ahead of time.

If you’re not totally sold on a certain web-based project management software, then choosing a month-to-month plan will let you test it out without committing to an annual contract. If you decide that you’ve found the perfect web-based project management software for your needs, then you can switch to an annual pricing plan to save some money.

Methodology

We reviewed these web-based project management software based on a number of criteria, including pricing, ease of use, user interface design and the difficulty of the learning curve. We also weighed additional features such as document management, automation, project views, templates, time tracking and billing and invoicing. We evaluated these platforms by consulting user reviews and product documentation.