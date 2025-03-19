TL;DR: Monitor your site and user analytics to run your site and servers more efficiently with Webilytics, now available for $29.

Have you just started your own business? You’ve likely already created and published your website to gather a greater following, whether you’re offering a service or a product. However, there’s one thing missing for your site: a website monitoring tool that offers actionable analytics.

Any business owner or solopreneur can benefit from proper analytics, which are made convenient and accessible by Webilytics. This tool can help you track user behavior, monitor site uptimes and downtimes, and offers plenty more to benefit any site for only $29 (reg. $395).

What does Webilytics offer?

It’s not just any website monitoring tool — Webilytics provides business owners with website, domain, and server monitoring, ensuring your site remains online, responsive, and optimized for performance. Check out some of the insights you can take advantage of by adding this tool to your business:

User behavior tracking: See how your site visitors interact with your page through session recordings and heat maps. This could help you enhance their experience and eliminate conversion blockers.

Site uptime and downtime monitoring: Sites can often crash or not respond properly, which is why tracking these analytics can help visitors enjoy a more pleasant visit to your page.

Server resource monitoring: prevent performance bottlenecks by keeping an eye on server usage and resource consumption.

Demographics: Knowing where your users are based, their browsing habits, and device preferences can help you optimize your site and other content.

Status pages: Create branded status pages to inform visitors about site availability and any ongoing maintenance that may interrupt their browsing experience.

Along with those site-monitoring and optimization features, you’ll be able to get instant notifications about your site through email, Webhook, Slack, Discord, Telegram, and WhatsApp, allowing you to stay on top of your site’s performance.

Optimize your business’s site by grabbing lifetime access to Webilytics’ site monitoring and user analytics tools, now $29 while supplies last.

StackSocial prices subject to change.