Why Microsoft spends over $1 billion on cybersecurity each year

Microsoft fends off 7 trillion cyberthreats per day, and allocates over $1 billion each year to cybersecurity. TechRepublic spoke with Azure Government CISO Matthew Rathbun to discuss where that money is spent.

Most of Microsoft's cybersecurity budget goes toward innovation. "The cloud is really an inflection point where we're dramatically changing how we think about cybersecurity," Rathbun said. "We're not doing a traditional model, this is not paying staff, it is focusing on how can we do better."

The only way a company can process 7 trillion events per day is through automation and big data analytics, he added. The company also tries to reduce human touch in every area they can.

"Ninety percent of my threat landscape starts with a human, either maliciously or inadvertently, making a mistake that somehow compromises security," said Rathbun. "In an ideal state, we're going eventually end up in a world where there'll be zero human touch to an Azure production environment."

Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cybersecurity Insider newsletter. Subscribe

Also see