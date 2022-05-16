Work from anywhere seamlessly with this dual laptop monitor and lifetime Microsoft license for Mac

This really cool laptop monitor also comes with a lifetime Microsoft license for Mac. With this bundle, you'll be set to go wherever you want.

As companies refine and improve their remote work policies, one thing seems clear. Many people are going to at least have the option of remote work for a long time. And as the weather gets nicer, you may want to take your office beyond the confines of your home. But don’t let stepping out of your regular office hamstring your productivity. With a Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac, you’ll be set up to succeed no matter where you’re working.

If you’ve gotten used to working with a dual display, don’t give it up. The Mobile Pixels Duex Plus is an ingenious 13.3-inch display that connects easily to your laptop for a seamless secondary screen. Whether you’re presenting, multitasking, on a call, or anything else, this plug-and-play solution ensures you don’t sacrifice productivity whenever you’re working on just your laptop.

The 1080p full HD screen has hybrid signals for ultra-fast video transmission and auto-rotates to find the best orientation wherever you’re working. It’s compact, portable, and the versatile sliding lid works as a protective cover whenever it’s not in use. Plus, it’s compatible with Nintendo Switch- and Samsung DeX-supported devices as well as laptops.

The Gadgeteer writes, “This is the best implementation that I’ve personally used for a secondary laptop screen, after getting past the finicky install process. The Kickstarter backer prices seem to be pretty good compared to most other external USB-C monitors on the market.”

If Mobile Pixels wasn’t enough, with this special offer, you’ll also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote.

Make your remote working life more productive than ever. Right now, you can get a Mobile Pixels Duex Plus + Microsoft Office Lifetime License for Mac for 53% off $648 at just $299.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.