Your email has been sent

Grammarly head of product marketing talks the shift toward remote and hybrid work

James Maguire chats with Natala Menezes, Global Head of Product Marketing at Grammarly, to discuss the shift to remote and hybrid work and how we can best prepare for it.

Grammarly head of product marketing talks the shift toward remote and hybrid work

Grammarly head of product marketing talks the shift toward remote and hybrid work

James Maguire chats with Natala Menezes, Global Head of Product Marketing at Grammarly, to discuss the shift to remote and hybrid work and how we can best prepare for it.

Read more like this.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This content was originally published in March of 2023 on TechRepublic.

This information may be outdated depending on time of viewing.

Footage courtesy of TechRepublic.

Hosted by: James Maguire Edited by: Emmanuel Jordan