How and Why You Should Lock Databases in Notion

  • How and Why You Should Lock Databases in Notion

    Length: 01:22 | March 14, 2023

    Jack Wallen shows you how to lock Notion databases for your notion boards, such that users can still interact with it, but cannot make a change to the board's database.

Jack Wallen shows you how to lock Notion databases for your notion boards, such that users can still interact with it, but cannot make a change to the board’s database. Interested in How and Why You Should Lock Databases in Notion? Check out the step-by-step guide at TechRepublic.

Related

Most Recent

Artificial Intelligence

Plainsight’s CEO shares how they harnessed the power of A.I.

AI is being deployed in a range of industries to improve operations, enhance product lines, and increase revenue. TechRepublic's Clarence Reynolds sits down with Carlos Anchia, Co-Founder and CEO of Plainsight, to discuss how Plainsight's customers succeed by harnessing the power of computer vision. Interested in Artificial Intelligence?