In this week's Top 5, we dive into the exciting world of Apple's 2024 Let Loose Event, focusing on the groundbreaking updates, features, and add-ons for the iPad Pro M4. From enhanced performance, innovative technologies, a new Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro this recap will cover everything you need to know about the latest iPad Pro model.

In this week’s Top 5, we dive into the exciting world of Apple’s 2024 Let Loose Event, focusing on the groundbreaking updates, features, and add-ons for the iPad Pro M4. From enhanced performance, innovative technologies, a new Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro this recap will cover everything you need to know about the latest iPad Pro model.

Check out more Apple updates.

This video was originally published in May 2024.