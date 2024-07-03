Go Premium

News of The Week: Apple WWDC 2024

  • News of The Week: Apple WWDC 2024

    Length: 03:50 | July 3, 2024

    Join us as we explore the latest innovations, product reveals, and updates from one of the most anticipated tech events of the year.

Welcome to this week’s edition of “News of The Week,” where we dive into all the exciting announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2024! Join us as we explore the latest innovations, product reveals, and updates from one of the most anticipated tech events of the year. Stay tuned for all the details.

This video was originally published in June 2024.

Related

Most Recent

Tech Industry

Adobe Sued by US Government

In this episode of News of The Week, the US government has filed a lawsuit against Adobe, accusing the software giant of deceptive subscription practices that make it difficult for users to cancel their subscriptions.

Apple

iPad Pro M4: Biggest Updates and Features

In this week's Top 5, we dive into the exciting world of Apple's 2024 Let Loose Event, focusing on the groundbreaking updates, features, and add-ons for the iPad Pro M4. From enhanced performance, innovative technologies, a new Magic Keyboard, and Apple Pencil Pro this recap will cover everything you need to know about the latest iPad Pro model.