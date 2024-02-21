Zoho People 2024: A Complete Breakdown

Payroll
In this episode of Top 5, we dive deep into the exciting features, updates, and enhancements that Zoho People will offer in 2024.
Length: 04:19 | February 21, 2024
In this episode of Top 5, we dive deep into the exciting features, updates, and enhancements that Zoho People will offer in 2024. Join us as we discover the futuristic vision of Zoho People, the renowned HR management software. With its user-friendly interface and cutting-edge functionalities, Zoho People continues to revolutionize the way businesses handle their HR processes.
For more information, check out our full Zoho People review.
Check out more Payroll updates.
This video was originally published in January 2024.
