10 countries with the most software developer talent

With developers accounting for some of the most in-demand job positions, companies should look toward these 10 countries for top talent, according to Diffbot.

Developers occupied nearly half of the job positions on Glassdoor's most in-demand tech jobs of 2019. However, US companies are still facing a tech talent shortage when looking for quality software developers to join their teams. 

This tech talent shortage has forced many US organizations to instead look overseas for necessary developer skills. To help guide companies toward top developers, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Diffbot compiled a list of the top EU countries with the best software development workforce. 

Using the Diffbot Knowledge Graph, the report used 2.5 million records of identified skills to find the best locations with developer talent. Here are the top 10 countries in the EU with the best software developer talent: 

  1. Sweden 
  2. Netherlands
  3. United Kingdom
  4. Ireland
  5. Finland
  6. Denmark
  7. Belgium
  8. France
  9. Italy
  10. Portugal

Similar to the US, these foreign countries also have a tech gender gap. While the Netherlands was one of the top locations for software development talent, it also had the worst gender gap for software engineers, with men making up 74% of those in the field, while Ireland had the most even split, at almost 50/50 men/women, the report found. 

