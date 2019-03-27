10 tech jobs with the largest gender pay gap

While the gender pay gap is slowly shrinking in the US, it still persists. Here are the 10 tech jobs most affected, according to Glassdoor.

A significant gender pay gap still exists across all industries in the US, despite slight improvements in the past few years, according to a Glassdoor report released on Tuesday. The research revealed a startling reality: If current wage factors remains stagnant, pay equality won't be achieved in the US until 2070.

The report analyzed more than half a million salary reports on Glassdoor from the past three years, using data specific to particular job titles and industries. This specificity allowed the report to determine both adjusted and unadjusted pay gaps in the US, with the adjusted gap accounting for factors such as age, education, experience, industry, job title, and more.

The unadjusted pay gap, or the overall pay difference between men and women, is currently 21.4% across all industries, the report found. This means women earn an average of $0.79 for every $1 men earn. However, when adjusted for outside variables, the adjusted gender pay gap narrows to 4.9%.

While the gender pay gap has shrunk slightly, the US still has a long way to go, the report found, especially in the retail, media, and tech industries. The research determined the following 10 tech occupations with the largest gender gap percentages:

Computer programmer (11.6%) Data specialist (11.5%) Systems technician (10.4%) Information security specialist (9%) Game artist (8.8%) Technical advisor (8.3%) Software architect (8.1%) Mobile developer (7.3%) SEO strategist (7.3%) Sharepoint developer (6.8%)

Half of respondents (50%) said the responsibility to close the gender pay gap falls on senior company leadership. Some 32% of employees said they believe government legislation is necessary for employees to be paid equally, and another 32% said they believe new company policies around compensation would help, the report found.

For advice on how to address the gender pay gap in your company, check out this TechRepublic article.

