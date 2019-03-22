12 tech companies with impressive benefits

Competitive employee benefit packages can attract top talent, boost employee satisfaction, and increase retention rates for tech companies.

10 tech companies with generous parental leave benefits Reddit, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM are some of the tech companies offering employees paid parental leave, adoption assistance, fertility treatments, and other helpful resources for parents.

In a 2018 Hired report, more than half (55%) of tech workers surveyed listed compensation and benefits as the biggest factor they consider when looking for a job or evaluating an offer. By offering health insurance, relocation assistance, tuition reimbursement, wellness stipends, paid parental leave, and other benefits, you can set your company apart from the crowd when trying to attract top talent.

Based on benefits provided, a 2018 survey by Comparably ranked Facebook number one in Best Companies for Perks & Benefits (large companies in the US), with Salesforce ranked second, followed by Google; Adobe (ranked 14th) and Zillow (ranked 18th) also made the list. Another 2018 survey by Comparably ranked Google (3rd), Salesforce (5th), Facebook (16th), and Adobe (23rd) as having the Happiest Employees in large companies in the US (HubSpot was 1st, followed by Netflix); this ranking is based on employee satisfaction with compensation, benefits, work environment, and employee value.

When employees are happier and more satisfied with the companies they work for, they are less likely to experience burnout, increasing the retention rates among companies. Benefits like backup child care, Employee Assistance Programs, and flexible scheduling (e.g., time off to care for loved ones, ability to work remotely) can help employees achieve a better work-life balance, which is also an important factor in employee retention.

Whether you're looking for a new job, or you're just curious to see how your company's benefits stack up to the competition, the following list gives an overview of 12 tech companies that have generous employee benefit packages.

Author's note: Most of the information provided on this list was provided directly from company representatives; some of the information was compiled from the company's benefits pages.

Facebook

Paid parental leave: In the US, women receive four weeks pre-delivery date, six to eight weeks (for vaginal/c-section delivery), Maternity Disability, and four months parental leave at 100% pay. Non-birth parents (including adoptive and same-sex) receive four months of parental leave at 100% pay. A $4,000 New Child Benefit is also provided.

In the US, women receive four weeks pre-delivery date, six to eight weeks (for vaginal/c-section delivery), Maternity Disability, and four months parental leave at 100% pay. Non-birth parents (including adoptive and same-sex) receive four months of parental leave at 100% pay. A $4,000 New Child Benefit is also provided. Health/dental/vision insurance: HMO, EPO, and PPO offered. Extremely competitive in both cost of the insurance (per paycheck cost) as well as coverage amounts at the time of care.

HMO, EPO, and PPO offered. Extremely competitive in both cost of the insurance (per paycheck cost) as well as coverage amounts at the time of care. Life insurance: Basic, spouse/partner, and child life insurance options available.

Basic, spouse/partner, and child life insurance options available. Flexible Spending Accounts: Dependent care and health care FSA Accounts available.

Dependent care and health care FSA Accounts available. Relocation assistance

401(k): Plan with match.

Plan with match. Health club membership: Wellness reimbursement covers fitness expenses up to $720 per year.

Wellness reimbursement covers fitness expenses up to $720 per year. Child care: In the US, up to $3,000 per year toward child care expenses up to age 5 years provided. Backup child care offered—10 days + an additional five days for children under one-year-old each year. Also offered: Subsidized daycare costs at $3,000.

In the US, up to $3,000 per year toward child care expenses up to age 5 years provided. Backup child care offered—10 days + an additional five days for children under one-year-old each year. Also offered: Subsidized daycare costs at $3,000. PTO/vacation time: 21 days per year are accrued and 11 holidays. The Sabbatical/Recharge program also allows 30 days off every five years.

21 days per year are accrued and 11 holidays. The Sabbatical/Recharge program also allows 30 days off every five years. Sick time: Unlimited, unless eligible for a leave of absence program.

Unlimited, unless eligible for a leave of absence program. Disability income protection: In the US, up to 100% pay replacement from week 1-17 provided; at week 17-26 income replacement is 75%.

In the US, up to 100% pay replacement from week 1-17 provided; at week 17-26 income replacement is 75%. Paid cell phone

Additional benefits

On-site Medical, Vision, and Dental Center for Menlo Park office employees

Robust Military Leave benefits

Survivor Income Benefits

Lyra Mental Health

Nursing rooms on campus with industrial hospital pumps.

Bereavement leave: 20 days for immediate family member; 10 days for extended family.

20 days for immediate family member; 10 days for extended family. Best Doctors service: Global benefit which includes use for employees and their spouse/partner, child/grandchildren/parents, in-laws, grandparents, and siblings.

Global benefit which includes use for employees and their spouse/partner, child/grandchildren/parents, in-laws, grandparents, and siblings. Paid Family Sick Time: Three additional days for a sick child each year.

Three additional days for a sick child each year. Paid Family Leave: Six weeks to take care of a seriously ill family member with 100% pay.

Six weeks to take care of a seriously ill family member with 100% pay. Fertility assistance: Assistance with surrogacy, freezing eggs, adoption, and fertility services.

Assistance with surrogacy, freezing eggs, adoption, and fertility services. Tax Desk support: For an annual employee cost, employees can sign up for on-going tax advice and guidance.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Facebook's website.

Salesforce

Paid parental leave: Gender-neutral policy allows 26 weeks of paid parental leave.

Gender-neutral policy allows 26 weeks of paid parental leave. Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

401(k)

Health club membership: $100 well-being reimbursement provided for a health club membership.

$100 well-being reimbursement provided for a health club membership. Child care: On-site day care, back-up child care, and priority access at child care centers.

On-site day care, back-up child care, and priority access at child care centers. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives

Additional benefits

Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP)

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Volunteer Time Off (VTO): One of the most popular employee benefits. All employees receive seven days of paid time off and an up to $5,000 match every year to spend giving back to causes that are meaningful to them. The top 100 volunteers are granted $10,000 to donate to a nonprofit of their choice.

Additional information about benefits can be found on the Salesforce website.

Google

Paid parental leave

Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Health club membership: Fitness classes offered at select offices.

Fitness classes offered at select offices. Child care: Backup child care available in the US, Ireland, Canada, the UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia (local country policies apply). In-home child care also available: Includes 10 subsidized days of either in-center or in-home backup child care and employees pay a copay. Employees can still access care after the 10 days, but must pay the cost out-of-pocket.

Backup child care available in the US, Ireland, Canada, the UK, Singapore, Japan, and Australia (local country policies apply). In-home child care also available: Includes 10 subsidized days of either in-center or in-home backup child care and employees pay a copay. Employees can still access care after the 10 days, but must pay the cost out-of-pocket. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives

Additional benefits

Shuttle program available for employees with longer commutes.

Additional support available for employees who bike or walk to work.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Google's website.

Adobe

Paid parental leave: All eligible parents receive up to 16 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child. Birth mothers receive 10 additional weeks for medical leave for a total of 26 weeks of fully paid leave.

All eligible parents receive up to 16 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child. Birth mothers receive 10 additional weeks for medical leave for a total of 26 weeks of fully paid leave. Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Health club membership: Fully equipped fitness centers onsite (in the San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, and Lehi office locations). The Wellness Reimbursement Program reimburses employees up to $360/year for gym memberships, bike share memberships, fitness classes, massages, nutritional counseling, and much more.

Fully equipped fitness centers onsite (in the San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, and Lehi office locations). The Wellness Reimbursement Program reimburses employees up to $360/year for gym memberships, bike share memberships, fitness classes, massages, nutritional counseling, and much more. Housing assistance: For interns only.

For interns only. Child care: Backup care program available which provides up to 100 hours of care (with a copayment) through Bright Horizons.

Backup care program available which provides up to 100 hours of care (with a copayment) through Bright Horizons. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: The Learning Fund reimburses up to $10,000 per year for tuition and books for courses, graduate programs, and certain certifications that meet the reimbursement eligibility criteria. The Learning Fund will also reimburse up to $1,000 per year for short-term learning opportunities and skill development such as conferences and workshops, professional and technical training courses, online learning, and professional memberships.

Additional benefits

Sabbaticals

Bereavement leave: Provides up to 20 days (4 weeks) of full paid-time (base salary), per calendar year.

Provides up to 20 days (4 weeks) of full paid-time (base salary), per calendar year. Leaves of absence: Parental leave, medical leave, family care leave, military leave, organ/bone marrow donation leave, and Welcome Back program.

Parental leave, medical leave, family care leave, military leave, organ/bone marrow donation leave, and Welcome Back program. Two Company Week-Long Shutdowns: In addition to company holidays and individual employee PTO, Adobe has two company-wide breaks each year, for a summer and a winter holiday. The dates of these periods change each year.

In addition to company holidays and individual employee PTO, Adobe has two company-wide breaks each year, for a summer and a winter holiday. The dates of these periods change each year. Personal and Family services: Adoption assistance, surrogacy assistance, fertility support, breast milk transportation, Employee Assistance Program (EAP), voluntary insurance benefits (pet, home and auto, long-term health care needs), Survivor Outreach Services, and Autism Spectrum Disorder Support Program.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Adobe's website.

Tesla

Paid parental leave

Health/dental/vision insurance: Some plans are offered at no cost to employees.

Some plans are offered at no cost to employees. Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Company car: Employee vehicle lease program offered which absorbs the cost of normal fees and charges associated with a lease.

Employee vehicle lease program offered which absorbs the cost of normal fees and charges associated with a lease. Health club membership: Discounted health club memberships available.

Discounted health club memberships available. Child care: Up to five days of subsidized back-up child (and elder care) provided.

Up to five days of subsidized back-up child (and elder care) provided. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: Student loan refinancing offered.

Additional benefits

Exclusive discounts on travel, apparel, entertainment, childcare, and local merchants.

Employee stock purchase plan allows employees to purchase company stock at a discount.

Commuter benefits: Free shuttle services and a monthly subsidy to offset commuting costs.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Tesla's website.

Amazon

Paid parental leave

Health/dental/vision/prescription drug insurance

Life insurance: Basic Life Insurance and Accidental Death and Disability (AD&D) Insurance provided at no cost to employees.

Basic Life Insurance and Accidental Death and Disability (AD&D) Insurance provided at no cost to employees. Flexible Spending Accounts and Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

401(k): Matching is open to all part- and full-time employees.

Matching is open to all part- and full-time employees. Child care: Daycare/nursery school discounts, as well as membership to the Bright Horizons Care Advantage Program, which provides access to a network of over 2 million caregivers, including nannies, babysitters, and special needs caretakers.

Daycare/nursery school discounts, as well as membership to the Bright Horizons Care Advantage Program, which provides access to a network of over 2 million caregivers, including nannies, babysitters, and special needs caretakers. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone: Reimbursement for cell phone expenses provided.

Reimbursement for cell phone expenses provided. Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: The Amazon Career Choice Program provides a resource for associates to build the job skills needed for today's most in-demand careers, such as: Aircraft mechanics, computer-aided design, machine tool technology, medical laboratory science, dental hygiene, and nursing, etc. Amazon pays 95 percent of tuition, textbook, and associated fees, up to $12,000, for four years.

Additional benefits

Fertility benefits

Adoption assistance

Employee Assistance Program

Support for learning disabilities: Amazon partners with Rethink Benefits, a program that helps children with autism and other developmental disabilities build the skills they need to reach their fullest potential. Families can access resources and support at no cost, including online resources and up to three hours of live clinical coaching each year.

Amazon partners with Rethink Benefits, a program that helps children with autism and other developmental disabilities build the skills they need to reach their fullest potential. Families can access resources and support at no cost, including online resources and up to three hours of live clinical coaching each year. Amazon Extras: An expanded employee discount program offering a variety of discounts in areas like travel, event tickets, restaurants, entertainment, sports, and more.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Amazon's website.

Intel

Paid parental leave: Bonding Leave provides new moms and dads with up to eight weeks of paid time off to bond with their family upon a child's birth, adoption, or foster care placement.

Bonding Leave provides new moms and dads with up to eight weeks of paid time off to bond with their family upon a child's birth, adoption, or foster care placement. Health/dental/vision insurance: US health benefits also include coverage for an employee's eligible [same-sex] domestic partner and children.

US health benefits also include coverage for an employee's eligible [same-sex] domestic partner and children. Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Health club membership: On-site health and fitness centers at major locations, with fitness classes, weight loss programs, dietary assistance, and more. Also available: The Employee Discount Program that includes health club discounts in cities outside of major US locations.

On-site health and fitness centers at major locations, with fitness classes, weight loss programs, dietary assistance, and more. Also available: The Employee Discount Program that includes health club discounts in cities outside of major US locations. Housing assistance/stipend: For relocation or temporary work assignments only.

For relocation or temporary work assignments only. Child care: Backup child care provided for employees who need to obtain "emergency" childcare when their regular childcare arrangement is not available. The Dependent Care Assistance Program also allows employees to use pre-tax dollars for eligible dependent care expenses for eligible dependent(s).

Backup child care provided for employees who need to obtain "emergency" childcare when their regular childcare arrangement is not available. The Dependent Care Assistance Program also allows employees to use pre-tax dollars for eligible dependent care expenses for eligible dependent(s). PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone: For certain business groups and roles.

For certain business groups and roles. Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: The Tuition Assistance Program provides financial assistance to eligible employees completing a job-related degree program/coursework.

Additional benefits

Fertility assistance: Fertility benefits worth $40,000 offered; an additional $20,000 available for prescription coverage.

Fertility benefits worth $40,000 offered; an additional $20,000 available for prescription coverage. Adoption assistance: The child adoption assistance program covers up to $15,000 per adoption, with no limit on the number of adoptions.

The child adoption assistance program covers up to $15,000 per adoption, with no limit on the number of adoptions. Onsite amenities: Many Intel campuses offer additional services: Dry cleaning, banking, spas, healthy meals, café options, and much more.

Many Intel campuses offer additional services: Dry cleaning, banking, spas, healthy meals, café options, and much more. Sabbatical Program: In addition to regular vacation time, a four week sabbatical is offered to employees who have been employed with the company for four years; eight weeks offered after seven years.

In addition to regular vacation time, a four week sabbatical is offered to employees who have been employed with the company for four years; eight weeks offered after seven years. Stock options: Eligible employees have the opportunity to purchase stock at a discounted rate—up to 10% of eligible pay to buy Intel stock at 15% market value discount.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Intel's website.

Dell (US only)

Paid parental leave: Up to 12 weeks, 100% paid leave for birth parents and adoptive or foster parents. Birth mothers also receive short-term disability coverage, up to 20 weeks of time off.

Up to 12 weeks, 100% paid leave for birth parents and adoptive or foster parents. Birth mothers also receive short-term disability coverage, up to 20 weeks of time off. Health/dental/vision insurance: Team member cost share.

Team member cost share. Life insurance

Health Savings Accounts: Up to $1,500 contributed annually to HSA accounts for team members who choose the HSA eligible health plan.

Up to $1,500 contributed annually to HSA accounts for team members who choose the HSA eligible health plan. Relocation assistance: Dollars vary based on the move; guidance/assistance from a third-party vendor included.

Dollars vary based on the move; guidance/assistance from a third-party vendor included. Retirement plan/401(k): Company match up to 6% of employee contributions (maximum cap of $7,500).

Company match up to 6% of employee contributions (maximum cap of $7,500). Health club membership: Annual family fitness reimbursement of $300 which can be applied to cover membership fees. Employees also receive access to specially trained health coaches to help reduce health risks, at no cost.

Annual family fitness reimbursement of $300 which can be applied to cover membership fees. Employees also receive access to specially trained health coaches to help reduce health risks, at no cost. Housing assistance: Available for eligible team members.

Available for eligible team members. Child care: Child care discounts and emergency backup child care provided.

Child care discounts and emergency backup child care provided. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone: Eligibility is based on a legitimate business need.

Eligibility is based on a legitimate business need. Tuition assistance/education incentives: Tuition assistance provided. Also offered: A Dell Merit scholarship for legal dependents and college coaching/guidance.

Additional benefits

Pet insurance

Maternity program

Lactation nurse support

Onsite mothers' room

Identity theft protection

Legal assistance

Shutdown week

Adoption assistance: $6,000 per adopted child.

$6,000 per adopted child. Remote Worker Program: An additional one-time stipend to set up home office and recurring internet stipend for remote workers.

An additional one-time stipend to set up home office and recurring internet stipend for remote workers. Paid caregiver leave: Provides up to six weeks paid leave in a 12-month period to care for a family member (spouse or domestic partner, child or parent) with a serious health condition.

Provides up to six weeks paid leave in a 12-month period to care for a family member (spouse or domestic partner, child or parent) with a serious health condition. Commuter benefits: Allows employees to set aside pre-tax dollars through payroll deductions to pay for transit and parking expenses associated with commuting to work. A bicycle program that allows employees to receive up to $20 per month to cover expenses associated with using their bicycle to commute to work is also offered.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Dell's website.

IBM

Paid parental leave: 20 weeks for mothers; 12 weeks for fathers, adoptive parents and partners.

20 weeks for mothers; 12 weeks for fathers, adoptive parents and partners. Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

401(k)

PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives

Additional benefits

Free breast milk delivery service for moms while they are traveling for business.

Free unlimited 1:1 sessions with independent financial consultants for all personal financial needs (IBM MoneySmart).

Additional information about benefits can be found on IBM's website.

Reddit

Paid parental leave

Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Health club membership: Available as a choice within a broader Wellness Stipend.

Available as a choice within a broader Wellness Stipend. Child care stipend

PTO/vacation time: Unlimited vacation time.

Unlimited vacation time. Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone

Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: The Professional Development stipend can be used for education and tuition reimbursement. A separate program offers monthly student loan contributions.

Additional benefits

Commuter benefits

Additional information about benefits can be found on Reddit's website.

Zillow

Paid parental leave: 16 weeks paid leave for delivering parents; eight weeks paid parental leave for non-delivering parents.

16 weeks paid leave for delivering parents; eight weeks paid parental leave for non-delivering parents. Health/dental/vision insurance: 100% of employees' premiums are paid for medical, vision, and dental; and 80% of dependent premiums paid.

100% of employees' premiums are paid for medical, vision, and dental; and 80% of dependent premiums paid. Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts: Both offered. For HSA, the company contribution is $750 for single coverage or $1,500 for family coverage.

Both offered. For HSA, the company contribution is $750 for single coverage or $1,500 for family coverage. Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k): Company match dollar-for-dollar on the first three percent, and then 50 cents on the dollar on the next four percent and five percent.

Company match dollar-for-dollar on the first three percent, and then 50 cents on the dollar on the next four percent and five percent. Health club membership: Employees are eligible for $75 gym membership reimbursement.

Employees are eligible for $75 gym membership reimbursement. Child care: Up to 15 days of back-up child care provided per year.

Up to 15 days of back-up child care provided per year. PTO/vacation time: Zillow offers generous time-off. Also offered: A six-week sabbatical for employees who have six years of consecutive employment at Zillow Group.

Zillow offers generous time-off. Also offered: A six-week sabbatical for employees who have six years of consecutive employment at Zillow Group. Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone: Manager pre-approval required.

Manager pre-approval required. Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: Through the Tuition.io benefit, eligible employees receive $25 per month toward their student loan balance. Tuition.io also offers programs and tools that will help employees manage their student loans, providing everything from information about refinancing options to financial education.

Additional benefits

Pet insurance

$1,000 "Baby Bucks" for new parents—including adoptive and foster parents

Free breast milk shipping

Fully-equipped mothers' rooms with hospital grade pumps and fridges

Adoption assistance: $10,000 per household towards the expenses related to the adoption of a child.

$10,000 per household towards the expenses related to the adoption of a child. Fertility services: Services and treatments subject to eligibility.

Services and treatments subject to eligibility. Bereavement leave: Employees are eligible to take 20 paid days of leave following the death of a close family member, and five days of paid leave for extended family members.

Employees are eligible to take 20 paid days of leave following the death of a close family member, and five days of paid leave for extended family members. Equity Choice: Employees receive company stock as part of their total compensation. Employees can choose how to receive their stock-in the form of restricted stock units (RSUs), stock options, or a combination of the two in 25 percent increments.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Zillow's website.

Airbnb

Paid parental leave

Health/dental/vision insurance

Life insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts/Health Savings Accounts

Relocation assistance

Retirement plan/401(k)

Health club membership: Wide range of discounts at health clubs, yoga studios, dance studios, and more.

Wide range of discounts at health clubs, yoga studios, dance studios, and more. Housing assistance: For relocation purposes.

For relocation purposes. PTO/vacation time

Sick time

Disability income protection

Paid cell phone: For work purposes.

For work purposes. Tuition reimbursement/education incentives: May be granted by managers on a case-by-case basis.

Additional benefits

Employee Assistance Plan

Adoption and surrogacy financial support

Fertility benefits

Back up child and elder care

One Medical Membership

Emergency medical assistance while traveling abroad.

Additional information about benefits can be found on Airbnb's website.

