15 most in-demand cloud computing jobs

Cloud computing has become a key part of enterprise digital transformation strategy, with cloud services projected to become a $300 billion business by 2021. As the cloud begins to dominate the business landscape, job seeker and employer interest in positions related to cloud computing has also increased, according to a Thursday report from job search site Indeed.

In the past three years, job searches on Indeed for roles related to cloud computing—including cloud infrastructure, cloud security, cloud architect, and cloud engineer—rose nearly 108%, the report found. Employer interest for candidates with cloud computing skills rose 33%. But even with high job seeker interest in these roles, employer demand still outpaces the number of qualified candidates available, according to the report.

SEE: Job description: Cloud engineer (Tech Pro Research)

Increased employer demand offers a prime opportunity for engineers who want to work in the cloud computing space, the report noted. Here are the 15 most in-demand open job positions on Indeed that list cloud-related skills in their description:

1. Software engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 7.92%

2. Senior software engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 6.71%

3. Software architect

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 6.21%

4. Development operations engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 5.99%

5. Full stack developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 4.19%

6. Cloud engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 3.61%

7. Data engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 2.65%

8. Java developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.88%

9. System engineer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.75%

10. Data scientist

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.65%

11. Systems administrator

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.53%

12. Senior Java developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.23%

13. .NET developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.21%

14. Front-end developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.20%

15. Back-end developer

Percent of openings with cloud skills in description: 1.14%

The future of the cloud job market

As businesses increasingly adopt Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, the leading cloud providers are growing more competitive, according to the report. IBM's recent $34 billion acquisition of RedHat was likely part of a strategy to become a cloud player, as our sister site ZDNet reported, while Google's new AI Hub uses the cloud for machine learning tools.

Over the past there years, job searches that included keywords related to the top cloud providers, such as "Google Cloud," "Azure," or "AWS," increased by 223%, the report found. Job listings that included these terms in the description rose by 101% over the same time frame.

While Google Cloud Platform has less market share than Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure in terms of public cloud adoption, job listings that mention Google Cloud skills increased 66% over the past year—far more than Azure (16%) and AWS (6%), perhaps indicating growing business use of the platform.

To learn more about the tech skills you need to get a cloud computing job, click here.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Software engineer, software architect, and DevOps engineer are among the most in-demand jobs that require cloud skills. — Indeed, 2018

Job searches that included keywords related to the top cloud providers like "Google Cloud" or "Azure" or "AWS," increased by 223% in the past three years. — Indeed, 2018

Cloud Insights Your go-to knowledge base for the latest about AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Docker, SaaS, IaaS, cloud security, containers, the public cloud, the hybrid cloud, the industry cloud, and much more. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see