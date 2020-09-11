22 cybersecurity courses for aspiring and in-demand IT security pros

If you want to land a high-paying cybersecurity job or ace an IT security certification exam, check out these online training courses, which cover GDPR, business continuity, ethical hacking, and more.

Image: iStockphoto/SARINYAPINNGAM

It should come as no surprise that cybersecurity experts are in high demand throughout countless industries. As more and more companies move their entire infrastructures online, hackers are having a field day targeting everything from server directories to customer information, and they're growing more powerful by the day.

The Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle will give you the tools and skills you need in order to become an in-demand cybersecurity professional, and the entire bundle is on sale for over 95% off at just $69.

Whether you're interested in kick-starting a career in online security or you're a seasoned IT pro looking to grow your skill set, this training bundle will get you up to speed with the industry's most popular and powerful security methodologies and platforms--all while preparing you for the field's most valuable certifications.

You'll learn how to anticipate and combat a wide range of intricate digital threats through over 400 hours of content that focuses on data recovery, penetration testing, server management, common IT issues, risk management, security auditing, and much more.

There's also extensive training that will help you ace the exams for the coveted CompTIA PenTest+, CySA+, Security+ and CASP+ certifications. Plus, lifetime access means that you'll be able to learn at your own pace.

After completing your studies, you'll earn a certification of completion that you can add to your resume in order to get a leg up over the competition.

Give yourself the skills and credentials you need in order to land a high-paying career in IT security with the Complete Information Security & Business Continuity Bundle for just $69—over 95% off its usual price today.

Prices are subject to change.