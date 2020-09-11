3 crucial security policies you need to strengthen your network defenses

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Learn how policies covering security risks ranging from identity theft to mobile device security to intrusion detection can protect your company.

There is no time to rest for IT security teams defending the enterprise and employees against cybersecurity threats. Whether a company is working fully remote, back in the office, or some combination of both, the threat landscape is always growing and changing. Security teams may not be able to defend against every new hack or intrusion that crops up, but having strong policies in place is the first step in strengthening corporate defenses.

TechRepublic Premium policies covering intrusion detection, identity theft, and mobile device securitywill help you put strong guidelines in place for users and provide best practices for the security team.

Intrusion detection policy

Data breaches are a fact of life for all modern companies. Enterprises must reduce cybersecurity risks and at the same time prepare for how to handle an intrusion. An enterprise with a clear and concise intrusion detection policy will be ready to react and counteract intrusions into its network. A plan of action will reduce potential damage and protect vital enterprise data.

This Intrusion detection policy includes advice on how to set up a detection team, define requirements for intrusion detection analysis techniques, and identify systems, applications, and devices to monitor. You'll also find suggestions on how an alert system should work and guidelines for an intrusion response plan.

Identity theft protection policy

Identity theft is also a common problem for workers and individuals in these days of mobile banking and online healthcare portals. Identity theft can happen on home and corporate networks and cause an array of damage to consumers and businesses alike. Thieves use social security numbers, birth dates, driver license numbers, mother's maiden names, accounts/passwords, and other personal information to impersonate someone else.

The thieves can open new accounts or access existing ones and engage in fraudulent behavior to the detriment of their victims. Hackers obtain this information through physical theft, unauthorized electronic access, or social engineering.

This Identity theft protection policy provides guidelines for protecting your own personal information and safeguarding employee and customer information. The California Consumer Privacy Act is only the first law that establishes penalties for loss and misuse of personal information. Putting a privacy protection plan in place will reduce the risk of losing data in the first place as well as protect your company's liability under this privacy law.

Mobile device security policy

Mobile devices are just as susceptible to data and security breaches as desktops or laptops. The same social engineering, phishing, and OS vulnerabilities which plague desktops and laptops are just as applicable to mobile devices. With this in mind, it's important to establish and follow specific, comprehensive guidelines for securing mobile devices from loss, attack or misuse.

This Mobile device security policy includes requirements for users, including guidance about: passwords, applications, and downloads.

There are guidelines for IT professionals as well including mobile management advice, available anti-malware software, and user support.