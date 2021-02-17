4 invoicing apps for small businesses or the self-employed

Small businesses and self-employed entrepreneurs need affordable yet robust tools to start a business and stay in business. These four invoicing tools can help.

From solopreneurs to small businesses, affordable invoicing apps are essential in keeping on top of billing and receiving payments. Billing customers shouldn't take a massive bite out of your profits; these four apps can make it easy and cost-effective to bill for work done and receive payments from customers on time.

Starting and running a business is costly enough; one of these affordable invoicing apps for small businesses or self-employed individuals can make it easy to get paid faster in 2021 and beyond, without breaking the bank.

FreshBooks Image: Freshbooks FreshBooks is an affordable invoicing and accounting solution that helps individuals and small companies easily create customizable and professional-looking invoices. Invoices can be sent by email, billable time can be effortlessly tracked, and payments can be collected online using credit cards and Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposits. Freshbooks is available on iOS and Android devices. Key features: An invoice generator to quickly add tracked time and expenses to invoices on the go

Different pricing, including fixed pricing for easier, more stable cash flow forecasting

Workflow management for recurring invoicing, time tracking, project management

Instant updates to see when invoices are viewed and paid Four monthly plans are available, Lite at $6/month, Plus at $10/month, Premium at $20/month, and a solution for complex business needs. Discounts are available when paying annually, and there's a free trial option. $6 at FreshBooks

Zoho Accounting Image: Zoho Zoho Accounting is an invoicing and accounting software for small businesses that makes invoicing and managing accounts receivable simple. Companies can customize invoices and statements to meet their customers' needs and receive payment in multiple currencies. Available on iOS and Android, Zoho invoice helps businesses track time, collaborate with customers, and get paid online faster. Key features: Businesses can share quotes with clients and start a discussion to speed up estimate approvals

Multiple payment options for clients: Cash, check, online payments

Auto-charge for recurring transactions; payments can automatically be collected on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis

Estimates can be converted into a sales order and then into an invoiced order Zoho offers three monthly plans, Basic at $9/month, Standard at $19/month, and Professional $29/month. Discounts are available when paying annually. $9 at Zoho

Xero Image: Xero Xero is all-in-one accounting software that allows entrepreneurs and businesses to do everything they need to run their business. It keeps things running smoothly, keeps records organized and tidy, and makes compliance easy. Xero connects you with 800 third-party apps to make running a business even more manageable. Xero is available on iOS and Android devices, so business owners can take care of invoicing and other tasks whenever and wherever. Key features: Businesses can create one or more invoice layouts, insert logos, set payment terms, and add a standard message, or insert more fields

Online payments can be accepted using a "Pay Now" button on invoices or third-party payment portals such as Stripe or direct debit

See when customers have viewed an invoice Xero has three monthly plans, Early at $5.50/month, Growing at $16/month, and Established at $31/month, each with a free trial option. $5 at Xero