Ensure that your payroll process runs smoothly with these payroll processing services. We compare features, pricing, and pros and cons to help you find the best payroll processing service for your business in 2023.

For many small businesses, processing employee payroll week after week, month after month and year after year can be a tedious, time-consuming and relentless endeavor. Writing paychecks and filing payroll tax returns takes you away from what you really want to do — serve your customers and sell your products.

The time-consuming nature of payroll processing is why many small businesses contract with third-party payroll companies. Continue reading to learn more about the top payroll processing services for small businesses like yours.

Top payroll processing services for small businesses

Payroll services are invaluable for small businesses that need help managing their payroll and associated compliance requirements. One of the payroll companies below could meet your business’s payroll needs, but if you don’t find a perfect match here, we review several other payroll companies on our list of the year’s best payroll software for businesses.

ADP: Best for PEO services ADP offers a full array of payroll processing services, employee benefits management, insurance services and human resource tools. ADP’s payroll solution is designed to accommodate businesses ranging from single employees to thousands of employees, ensuring they get paid correctly and in a timely fashion. Along with its payroll software solution, ADP also offers a professional employer organization service. As a PEO, ADP partners with small and midsize businesses to become a co-employer and take over the most essential human resources tasks. You and your employees will use ADP’s software and apps, but ADP will manage most of HR on your behalf. ADP’s payroll software is a more affordable alternative for small businesses that don’t mind handling their own payroll processing in house. Key features All-in-one payroll, time tracking and benefits management software

Automated deduction calculations for tax and retirement contributions

Comprehensive reporting for employee pay, hours worked and taxes withheld

Employee benefits included

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes

Three-month trial period

Time tracking included

Unlimited processing

Web/mobile interface Pros Comprehensive HR features

A+ rating from BBB

Mobile app

Federal, state and local compliance support Cons Lack of transparent pricing

Setup and usage complexities for newer users Pricing The more services your business uses, the more costs it will incur. If you decide to use ADP’s payroll software only, ADP offers four pricing plans: Essential Payroll, Enhanced Payroll, Complete Payroll & HR Plus, and HR Pro Payroll & HR. The Essential Payroll package is the best fit for most small businesses. ADP does not advertise its prices, so you’ll need to contact the company directly for a quote. If you use ADP’s PEO services, the cost of payroll software will be included in your (much higher) PEO cost. ADP

Gusto: Best overall Gusto is a full-service payroll processing service for small businesses. It offers automatic payroll calculations, tax filing, direct deposit and time tracking. Additionally, Gusto has employee benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans and workers’ compensation. Gusto’s payroll service has been designed from the ground up to be a cloud-based service. The company offers a complete array of payroll processing services and additional services like HR management, employee benefits, hiring and onboarding, and employee finance tools. Key features A variety of employee benefits management options

Employee self-service for accessing pay stubs, enrolling in benefits and making PTO requests

Bookkeeping integration included

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes

Time tracking included

Direct deposit

Unlimited payroll runs

Web/mobile interface Pros Contractor-only version available

Good user experience

Affordable pricing

Automatically files and pays state and federal unemployment insurance taxes Cons Priority and full support are only offered in higher tiers

Performance reviews are only available with the premium package

HR compliance alerts are only available with the premium package

No mobile payroll app Pricing Gusto offers three pricing plans with varying features. They include: Simple plan: Starts at $40 per month, plus $6 per month per employee.

Starts at $40 per month, plus $6 per month per employee. Plus plan: Starts at $60 per month, plus $9 per month per employee.

Starts at $60 per month, plus $9 per month per employee. Premium plan: Pricing for this plan is available upon request.

Pricing for this plan is available upon request. Contractor: The base price is $35 plus $6 per month for each contractor. The base rate, however, is currently discounted; for the first six months, the customer will pay a flat rate of $0 and only $6 per month per contractor. Gusto

Intuit QuickBooks OnlinePayroll: Best for fast direct deposits The Intuit QuickBooks payroll processing service is an online payroll service that integrates with QuickBooks accounting software. It helps small businesses manage their payroll and tax-related tasks quickly and easily — especially with automation for payroll processing, tax filing and direct deposit — allowing employers to comply with federal and state regulations. QuickBooks Online Payroll also helps employers track employee time and manage employee benefits. Small businesses and owners adopting the QuickBooks accounting software often adopt the Intuit QuickBooks Payroll software system too. While this payroll service includes full payroll processing services, it has a few more limitations when it comes to HR services. Integration with QuickBooks, however, is seamless. Key features Same-day direct deposit (unavailable with cheapest plan)

Automated taxes and forms

Tax penalty protection for up to $25,000 (available with most expensive plan only)

Bookkeeping integration included

Employee benefits included

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes

30-day trial period

Unlimited processing

Web interface Pros QuickBooks Online integration

Fast direct deposits

User-friendly Cons Basic HR features

Customer support could be improved Pricing Intuit QuickBooks Online Payroll provides a 30-day free trial and a 50% discount on the purchase price for the first three months following purchase. They have three pricing options: Core : $22.50 per month, plus $4 per employee per month.

: $22.50 per month, plus $4 per employee per month. Premium : $37.50 per month, plus $8 per employee per month.

: $37.50 per month, plus $8 per employee per month. Elite: $62.50 per month, plus $10 per employee per month. QuickBooks

OnPay: Best for very small businesses OnPay is a cloud-based, full-service payroll processing system designed to help small business owners quickly and accurately manage payroll at an affordable price. It offers an intuitive interface with various features such as pay stubs, direct deposits, tax filing and time tracking. As one of the best payroll software for small businesses, Onpay also provides compliance support, so employers can be confident they’re meeting all applicable laws (Many payroll solutions only include compliance alerts with their most expensive plans.). OnPay supports a variety of payment methods, including ACH and prepaid debit cards. It also offers integrations with various third-party services, such as QuickBooks and Xero. Key features Employee management

Health insurance and retirement benefits management

Unlimited monthly pay runs

Automated tax payments and filings

Free W-2 and 1099 processing Pros Affordable

Available in all 50 states in the U.S.

Automated tax payments and filings

No add-on fees Cons No live customer support available on weekends

No mobile app Pricing OnPay’s small business payroll solution has a straightforward, simplified pricing structure: It costs a monthly base fee of $40 plus $6 per employee per month. OnPay

Patriot Software: Best for simplicity Patriot Payroll is a full-service payroll processing option designed to be affordable for small-business owners. It provides a comprehensive suite of services to make it easier for you to manage your payroll and comply with federal, state and local tax laws. Patriot Software’s small business payroll processing services skip frills and flourishes of other payroll vendors. If all you want is a vendor to run payroll and file the appropriate payroll and income taxes, Patriot Software may be the most straightforward option on the market. Patriot also offers a self-service payroll processing solution with a lower starting price. Businesses can use the software to calculate payroll numbers and deposit checks, but you’ll remit payroll taxes yourself instead of turning the task over to Patriot. Key features Free expert support

Pay different groups of employees weekly, biweekly, semi-monthly or monthly as needed

Bookkeeping integration included

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes (full-service payroll plan only)

Direct deposit

30-day trial period

Unlimited payroll runs

Web/mobile interface Pros Offers a 30-day free trial

Affordable

Comprehensive knowledge-base resources

Self-service employee portals

Intuitive user interface Cons HR service costs extra

Time and attendance incur an additional fee Pricing The service offers a free 30-day trial period and two pricing plans: Full-service payroll: Can be purchased for $37 per month plus $4 per employee or contractor.

Can be purchased for $37 per month plus $4 per employee or contractor. Basic payroll: Costs $17 per month plus $4 per employee or contractor. Patriot

Paychex: Best for growing businesses Paychex is a human-capital services company that specializes in payroll, employee benefits and other human resources functions. Paychex handles payroll processing, tax filing and other compliance services, and it provides business insurance to small and medium-sized businesses. Paychex offers various payroll features and services, including a mobile app, integrated HR services and workers’ compensation reporting. Businesses that want a more thorough solution than a cloud-based online payroll services and HR software solution can use Paychex’s PEO services, which compare favorably to ADP’s. Key features New-hire reporting to government agencies

HR analytics and events calendar

Bookkeeping integration included

Employee benefits management included

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes

Time tracking included Pros Offers professional employer organization capabilities

Automates payroll tax filing

Feature-rich

24/7 chat and phone support

Employee self-service functions Cons Can be pricey for smaller teams

Slow responses from support

Steep learning curve Pricing Paychex Flex Essentials: $39 per month plus $5 per employee.

$39 per month plus $5 per employee. Paychex Flex Select: Pricing information is available upon request.

Pricing information is available upon request. Paychex Flex Pro: Pricing information is available upon request. Paychex

Sage HRMS Payroll: Best for HR services Sage HRMS Payroll is part of a wholly integrated HR management and accounting software system from Sage Group PLC. This payroll service is most effective when your business uses other Sage products and services in its business management portfolio. The payroll software is fully integrated with Sage HRMS, so companies can manage payroll and employee data in one place. Key features Bookkeeping integration included

Employee benefits integration

Manual payroll tax filing

Unlimited processing Pros Employee benefits management

Benefits accrual tracking and reporting

New-hire reporting Cons Lacks transparent pricing

Users report performance issues Pricing Pricing information is available upon request from the Sage sales team. Sage

Square Payroll: Best for retailers and contractor-only businesses The Square Payroll Processing Service is an affordable, easy-to-use payroll solution for small businesses. It is handy for businesses that rely on contractors and hourly employees. With Square Payroll, companies can send employees their paychecks, manage scheduling and time-tracking, withhold and file taxes, and administer benefits such as health insurance and retirement savings. Key features Integrations with Square products

Automatic filing for all payroll taxes

Direct deposit

Payroll for employees and contractors

Unlimited processing

Web/mobile interface Pros Contractors-only option

Multi-state payroll — available in all 50 states

Unlimited pay runs per month Cons Only basic reporting features

Email-only support Pricing Square offers two pricing plans: Employees and contractors: $35 monthly base fee plus $5 per employee or contractor.

$35 monthly base fee plus $5 per employee or contractor. Contractors only: $5 per contractor per month. Square

What features should you look for in payroll services?

As you search for the best payroll company for you, consider your company’s payroll needs in the following key areas.

Security and privacy

Look for payroll companies that encrypt all data, store it securely and follow all applicable privacy regulations. You’ll also want to look for a payroll company with built-in accuracy checks to ensure all calculations and filings are correct.

Ease of use

Look for services that are easy to use and come with helpful tutorials and user-friendly dashboards. Make sure to consider automated payroll processes and look for payroll solutions that can automate the most time-consuming tasks, such as calculating employee wages, preparing direct deposits, data entry and tax filing.

Employee self-service

Employees should be able to access their payroll information online from anywhere. It’s essential for payroll services to provide user-friendly self-service tools that allow employees to view their hours worked, pay stubs and other information.

Reporting

Payroll solutions should provide detailed reports on employee earnings statements, payroll summaries and year-end tax forms. Reports should also be customizable so you can track wage and hour data, employee hours worked and other important information as needed.

Scalability

Your payroll service should handle your current payroll needs and grow with your business. Look for features such as multiple employee profiles and the ability to add or delete employees as needed.

How do I choose the best payroll processing service for my business?

The right payroll service for another business might not be the right one for yours. To figure out which payroll company will work best for your business, consider the payroll features we listed above and assess your unique needs by asking questions like the following:

How much time are you willing to spend running payroll?

Managing payroll through a payroll service can significantly reduce the administrative burden of running payroll, but each payroll provider offers a different level of administrative streamlining. Self-service payroll plans, such as those from Patriot Payroll or SurePayroll, leave tax filing up to you, which means payroll will consume more of your time. In contrast, full-service plans from Gusto and Paychex let you set payroll runs to autopilot so you don’t have to dedicate much, if any, time or attention to your payroll runs.

Do you need employee benefits administration?

Most small businesses with full-time in-house employees are required to offer certain benefits. Many payroll services assist with administering benefits such as health insurance and retirement plans, which can help ensure that employee benefits are appropriately managed and that all necessary paperwork is filed promptly. However, if you only pay contractors and freelancers, you don’t need a plan with benefits administration.

What can you afford?

Outsourcing payroll to a professional provider can save small businesses money by reducing payroll processing costs and eliminating the need to hire additional staff for this task. But the amount of money you can save depends in large part on how much your small-business payroll software costs. Plans for paying contractors start at just $4 or $5 per contractor per month, while plans that include benefits administration usually start around $30 to $40 a month plus an additional fee per employee.

Methodology

To assess and rank the best payroll processing services for small businesses, we thoroughly researched the most popular and best-ranked software in the industry. We read customer reviews on third-party review sites like Trustpilot, test-drove software whenever we could, and extensively explored demos and information on each software company’s website.