5 B2B sales tools to jump-start your company's post-COVID recovery

As more businesses look forward to re-opening and ramping up sales this year, high competition is still a big concern. Here are some tools your company can use to jumpstart revenue.

With email marketing, social media marketing and interactive communications accounting for a significant portion of sales activities, finding and choosing B2B sales tools to give your company's bottom line a boost can be time-consuming. Here are five such tools that can help jumpstart your company's recovery.

Hubspot CRM Image: Hubspot Hubspot CRM is an all-in-one Customer Relationship Management tool that gives sales leaders and their teams complete real-time visibility into their sales pipeline through a single dashboard. The suite of tools includes sales, marketing, customer service, content management and operations tools, as well as a scalable marketing contacts list. This solution offers free meeting scheduling, live chat,and email templates. Marketing, sales, customer service, and operations teams can work together on one platform. Teams are automatically notified as prospects open emails or click on your website, allowing your teams to qualify leads and close more deals faster. Key features Deal tracking

Pipeline management

Client insights

Reporting dashboard The CRM suite of tools starts at $50/month for two users on the Starter plan, $1,780/month for five users on the Professional plan, and $4,000/month for ten users on the Enterprise plan. Pricing can be scaled based on the marketing contact list size. Reduced rates are available when paid annually. Hubspot

Walnut Image: Walnut Walnut allows you to easily create custom interactive product demos to help your sales and marketing teams convert leads faster. Walnut focuses on B2B sales from a prospect experience perspective rather than product attributes or a sales team's talent. Because each prospect is different, your team can expertly craft personalized prospect sales demos. There's no need to have experience with coding; you can capture every screen of your software with a single click. Walnut provides remote teams with a seamless experience so they can close deals like a pro every time. Key features Scalable demo creation with unlimited flows

Fully customizable with no coding experience needed

A sharing panel that's easy to use

Data insights to optimize future demos

Encapsulated environment for zero disruption Contact Walnut for pricing. Walnut

Mailtastic Mailtastic is an email signature platform and powerful sales tool that lets you turn your email signatures into free ad space. You can deliver content, events, offers and other information directly to your audience's inbox. Mailtastic makes it possible to personalize your messages and push relevant content to leads in your sales funnel. The targeted group signature marketing option enables you to share outbound emails, demo recaps, contract renewals and more with target accounts. Key features

Scalable email signature personalization

Advanced targeting

Click-through marketing

Demo or webinar sharing Mailtastic offers four pricing plans, Basic, Advanced, Target, and Enterprise. Contact Mailtastic for pricing and arrange a demo. Mailtastic

Leadfeeder Image: Leadfeeder Leadfeeder is a lead generation and sales prospecting tool that displays information about the companies that have visited your website and how they found your business and interests. For lead generation convenience, this tool also includes an employee contact database and makes it possible to email qualified leads directly to your CRM and email. Your sales and marketing team can use Leadfeeder to develop and launch more ad campaigns or test landing pages and forms. Key features Lead generation

Sales prospecting

Website visitor tracking

Account-based marketing Leadfeeder offers two monthly plans, a free but limited Lite plan that saves up to three days worth of leads, and a monthly Professional plan at $63/month that saves leads up to two weeks. The Professional plan comes with a free trial. Leadfeeder