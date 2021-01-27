5 logistics innovations supporting e-commerce in 2021

With the recent massive shift to e-commerce, logistics innovations will also experience an increase to support e-commerce transactions in the years ahead.

In light of the upheaval due to the pandemic, it comes as no surprise that online interactions jumped from 42% in 2019 to 60% in 2020. Virtually all product and service companies worldwide have been forced to transform their business models to one that includes e-commerce, but many are still struggling with logistics issues.

With the role of facilitating the stable and timely delivery of products to customers, logistics innovations are also set to improve e-commerce in the years ahead. These innovations in logistics are just some that are demonstrating how they will better support e-commerce in 2021.

Regardless of industry, e-commerce is the way of the future, and whether it's shipment quotes, discounts, fulfillment, transportation, or QR logging, logistics innovations will remain an essential enabler.

Logmore Quick Response (QR) logging Image: Logmore Logmore's logistics solution helps companies solve e-commerce logistics challenges. This innovative Quick Response (QR) data logging solution tracks, analyzes, and reports the condition of products during transit. Supply chain personnel can scan QR codes using a connected smartphone, then during transit, critical condition-specific data, such as location, humidity, temperature, or light is synchronized with the data system and displayed. In contrast to Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, Logmore is built to stand up to international shipping and can even scan damaged or unclean QR codes. Through Logmore's API, e-commerce supply chain companies can also build their own quality assurance apps. Logmore

Flock Freight Shared truckload service Image: Flock Freight Flock Freight helps companies expedite their freight shipments through guaranteed shared truckload service. Deliveries are transported on one multi-stop shared truckload, staying on one truck until reaching the final destination. Flock Freight offers customers a way to maintain full control over pickup and delivery dates to ensure shipments arrive on time. Its cost-effective proprietary algorithms optimize routes, and it provides technical assistance for integration with your systems. Freight pooling also ensures 40% lower carbon emissions, which significantly reduces the environmental impact, and with up to $100,000 of insurance coverage, customers can have peace of mind. Flock Freight

Flexe Flexible warehousing and fulfillment Image: Flexe Flexe is unified technology that provides full network control and visibility. Its platform connects customers to warehouse providers in its network—with more than 1,000 warehouses connected to the same technology—and all data is centralized. This scalable solution lets you add locations and services with speed and flexibility and only pay for what you need when it's needed. Flexe e-commerce fulfillment helps companies reduce delivery times and costs, and its retail distribution gets products to third-party sales channels and delivered on time. With Flexe, warehousing and fulfillment can be easy with simple integrations, performance insights, and scalability. Flexe

Freightos Freight comparisons, booking, and management Image: Freightos Whether shipping by truck, air, or water, Freightos makes it easy to instantly compare freight quotes from more than 75 providers. Freight comparisons help companies find the fastest routes at the lowest price. Once a transportation provider is selected, the logistics management solution and on-demand tracking provide live updates and issue resolution. Full support is also available through the Freightos freight team, which guides companies through every step of the shipment process, from documentation to delivery specifics. Freightos also offers a WebCargo solution that provides airline connectivity, advanced rate management, live market rates, and real-time e-booking. Freightos