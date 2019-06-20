5 most in-demand tech jobs and skills

The ever-changing tech industry is always seeking top talent, but these jobs are in the greatest need for employees, according to Hired.
With the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the internet of things (IoT) technology, the opportunities for tech professionals continue to increase. These opportunities have become so vast that there are 17% more job openings than available workers in the market, according to a recent Daily Infographic report.
Demand for these highly skilled workers isn't slowing in the near future, according to Hired's 2019 State of Salaries report released on Thursday. However, some tech positions are in greater need for people than others.
The report identified the following five most in-demand tech jobs in the US:
- Full stack engineer
- Backend engineer
- Frontend engineer
- Mobile engineer
- Data engineer
Engineers have long been in demand in the tech industry, and according to the list, will continue to be. The report also outlined the most in-demand skills for tech professionals:
- Javascript
- Java
- Python
- Node.js
- SQL
