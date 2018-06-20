80% of IT business leaders believe employees need mobile devices to do their jobs

A 2018 survey of 500 senior IT and business leaders conducted by Oxford Economics showed that 80% of the respondents believe their employees can't do their jobs effectively without a smartphone. In fact, 75% said that mobile devices are essential to their company's business workflows. The successful modern enterprise workforce is a mobile workforce.

However, for many enterprises, the makeup of their deployed mobile devices is anything but uniform. More than 50% of those surveyed reported that their enterprises used a hybrid approach for business-use mobile devices. Some of the enterprise mobile devices were provided by the company but the majority fell under a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) protocol.

Tracking mobile devices

The Oxford Economics survey also revealed a noteworthy trend that enterprise managers and policymakers should take to heart: The most successful businesses adopt a mature and enlightened mixed BYOD and employer-issued device strategy. These strategies are marked by increased satisfaction with mobile devices as work tools, efficient deployment of business applications, enhanced workforce collaboration, and better mobile security.

A hybrid mobile device strategy gives these enterprises a distinct and measurable competitive advantage over their rivals. The survey clearly shows the importance of having a thoughtful, purposeful, and coordinated mobile strategy—future business success depends on it.

However, while mobile devices offer more convenience and flexibility for the modern workforce, they also bring with them additional risks and support issues. To unleash the full potential of a mobile workforce, enterprises must establish coordinated guidelines that support the productivity of mobile devices and enable their security. It is a delicate balancing act, requiring a comprehensive mobile device policy.

TechRepublic's premium sister site, Tech Pro Research, offers a ready-made Mobile device computing policy your company can use to develop its own set of hybrid BYOD and company-issued device guidelines. Going forward, successful modern enterprises will not be competitive without one.

