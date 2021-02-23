Ace your cybersecurity and IT certification exams by taking these prep courses

These eight online courses teach the fundamentals you need to pass various IT and cybersecurity certification exams from Cisco and CompTIA.

IT certifications can be a smart investment when you're searching for a job as a network admin or a cybersecurity professional or striving to get a promotion in your tech career. With the Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle, you can learn a diverse set of skill sets that will help you stand out among the crowd for only $34.99, which is a 97% discount off the regular price of $1,592.

The eight exam prep courses include 169 hours of instructions and cover these certifications:

Cisco CCNA 200-301

CompTIA IT Fundamentals ITF+ FC0-U61

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001)

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002)

CompTIA Network+ Certification N10-007

CompTIA Security+ Certification SY0-501

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst CS0-001

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001): Ethical Hacking

Note: The certifications are not included in this training bundle; these are exam prep courses.

Some of the skills you will learn in these online courses include: How to install software, configure a network, identify and understand basic computer components, mitigate security risks, and secure mobile devices. In addition, you'll gain knowledge about programming languages and tech concepts such as cloud computing, virtualization and data storage.

You get all of this and more in the Ultimate Cybersecurity & IT Career Certification Pathway Training Bundle for $34.99. This incredible deal won't last forever, so act now.

Prices subject to change.