ActiveState adds 50,000 Python packages to its platform

The impending Python 2 EOL spurred the open source platform to add critical support for customers.

Today, the ActiveState platform added 50,000 Python package versions to cover Python 2 and 3 as well as their dependencies, which can now be automatically resolved, built and packaged into runtimes that eliminate "works on my machine" issues.

These packages were added in advance of the impending Python 2 end-of-life (EOL) and they are key Python 2 packages critical to the support of customers' Python 2 applications. In addition, there are Python 3 packages to make the Python Package Index (PyPI) available on the ActiveState Platform.

"Python is one of the most popular programming languages on the planet right now, so it's no wonder that the majority of the more than 200,000 developers on the ActiveState Platform are asking us to do more to support their Python development efforts. In order to ensure our customers can automatically build all Python packages, even those that contain C code, we're designing systems to vet the code and metadata for every package in PyPI. Today's release is a significant first step toward that goal," said Jeff Rouse, vice president of product management for ActiveState, in a press release.

ActiveState provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for open source language automation to centrally build, certify and resolve runtime environments. A developer can use the platform to automatically build open source language runtimes from source, automatically resolve all dependencies, and then certify it against compliance and security criteria. The result is a consistent, reproducible runtime from development to production.

Developers can create a free account on the ActiveState platform.

