Out of the box, Trello is one of the best project management platforms on the market. With just the right mix of features and useability, anyone can get up to speed fairly quickly with this tool and have it seamlessly manage projects with speed and ease. Most organizations won’t have to worry about adding too many additional features, but for those that do find the odd missing feature, you’ll be happy to know that Power-Ups are there to save you.

One such feature might be the addition of notes and documents to your Trello account. With a free Power-Up, you can add note taking and document creation. You can even add notes to your Cards, and that feature alone is worth the small amount of time and effort it takes to add the Power-Up.

Speaking of which, the Power-Up to which I am referring is simply called Notes & Docs, which allows you to take notes, write documents, embed rich content (such as images, files, web bookmarks, tables and YouTube videos), Figma prototypes, Miro boards, Loom recording and more to a card or board.

Let’s get this Power-Up added and see how it works.

What you’ll need

The only thing you’ll need is a working Trello account. This account can be a free plan because Power-Ups are now free to all Trello users. So sign in to your Trello account, and let’s get busy.

How to install the Notes & Docs Power-Up

Log in to your Trello account and select the Board to which you want to add the Power-Up. Near the top right corner, click Power-Ups (Figure A).

Figure A

From the pop-up menu (Figure B), click Add Power-Ups.

Figure B

In the next window, search for Notes & Docs, which will reveal the Power-Up we want to install. Click Add (Figure C) to install the Notes & Docs Power-Up.

Figure C

When prompted, click Add again and the installation will start and complete. Before you can use the app, walk through the introductory wizard and then when prompted click the checkbox to agree with the terms and conditions and then click Authorize with Trello (Figure D).

Figure D

Another pop-up window will appear, where you must allow the app permission to your Trello Board. Scroll to the bottom of that window and click Allow (Figure E).

Figure E

Once everything is taken care of, you’ll be greeted by a window that instructs you how to format your content (hint, Markdown is your friend). After going through that window, close it and return to your board. If you open a card, you will now see a Notes section (Figure F).

Figure F

Click Add note to open the new editor (Figure G), where you can add as much content as you need.

Figure G

Creating a Board Document

Think of Board Documents as general documents that give users information about the project. Maybe they’re documentation or general and supplemental information. To create a Board document, click Notes in the top navigation and, in the resulting window (Figure H), click + associated with BOARD at the top left of the window.

Figure H

In the resulting window (Figure I), start typing your document.

Figure I

All Board Documents are accessed from the Notes icon in the top navigation and can be opened from under the BOARD section.

And that’s all there is to adding Notes & Documents to your Trello boards. This Power-Up is a great addition for any Board that needs more than just the standard info that can be added to cards. Give Notes & Docs a try and see if it doesn’t become a must-use for all of your Trello boards.

