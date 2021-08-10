Adobe adds healthcare to the Experience Cloud

The new service is designed to break down data silos, protect sensitive data and integrate with Microsoft's Healthcare Cloud and Veeva's CRM.

Image: Maciej Frolow/Stone/Getty Images

Adobe announced its new Experience Cloud for Healthcare Tuesday with extended data unification services and privacy protections to attract more healthcare customers. The data integration will allow healthcare providers, insurance companies, retail pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies to create and deliver personalized experiences, according to Adobe. The new service is built on Adobe Experience Cloud applications and designed to help healthcare companies improve quality of care, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation in healthcare.

Tom Swanson, head of industry strategy and marketing for health and life sciences, said Adobe has seen interest from healthcare providers, insurance companies, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and retail pharmacies.

"Any healthcare or life sciences organization that has sensitive-data use cases and is seeking to use their data sets to better understand and serve their customers via personalized experiences will benefit from Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare," he said.

SEE: Salesforce Health Cloud gets "care from anywhere" updates ahead of HIMSS21 conference (TechRepublic)

The new service includes these features:

Unified patient data updated in real time

Proprietary privacy, security and governance infrastructure based on healthcare industry standards



Healthcare and life sciences ecosystem integrations to manage key sales and marketing workflows and patient and member data easily and securely



Adobe also is partnering with Microsoft and Veeva to ensure that Experience Cloud for Healthcare is fully integrated with Microsoft's Healthcare Cloud and Veeva's CRM and MLR systems.

Adobe is one of several companies aiming to help healthcare companies combine disparate data sets and make the information easier to analyze. Rush Medical Center is using Amazon's HealthLake to improve care plans for high blood pressure by using data from multiple sources. Google's Healthcare Data Engine also is designed to help hospitals and other providers combine data from medical records, claims, clinical trials and research for machine learning analysis.

Swanson said the company develops tools and technologies to enable enterprise customers comply with various industry standards, laws and regulations.

"For this reason, we position Adobe products and services as 'ready' rather than 'compliant,'" he said. "Our customers are the ones who ensure that they are compliant."

Adobe announced a partnership with Walgreens in April that featured a COVID-19 vaccine portal and an updated version of the myWalgreens app. Walgreens used Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Experience Manager and Adobe Analytics to build the portal "in a few short weeks, through a coordinated effort with teams spanning IT, product, marketing, retail and more," the company said in a press release.

The company stated that other Adobe Experience Cloud applications such as the Experience Platform, the Real-time Customer Data Platform and the Journey Optimizer will be HIPAA ready in early 2022. The company's Marketo Engage, Experience Manager as a Managed Service, Connect as a Managed Service, Sign and Adobe Workfront are HIPAA-ready.

Salesforce and healthcare companies

Adobe is not the only company with health news this week. Salesforce also announced several updates to its Health Cloud product as part of HIMSS 2021. This year, Salesforce launched new healthcare-related products and updated existing ones. In January, it launched Vaccine Cloud to help the public sector and businesses manage COVID-19 vaccinations. In April, the company updated Vaccine Cloud to improve vaccination appointment scheduling. The company announced updates to its Health Cloud offering this week, including remote patient exception monitoring, intelligent appointment management, medication management and HIPAA compliance for Salesforce Maps, B2C commerce and Salesforce order management.

Cloud and Everything as a Service Newsletter This is your go-to resource for XaaS, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, cloud engineering jobs, and cloud security news and tips. Delivered Mondays Sign up today

Also see