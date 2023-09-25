Looking for a software that provides local and global payroll? Read our in-depth review to learn more about ADP Global Payroll pricing, features, and more.

ADP Global’s fast facts 3.8 out of 5 stars

Pricing: Custom

Key features: International payroll in over 140 countries

Global compliance support

Powerful reporting tools Learn More on ADP’s Site

ADP Global Payroll brings together two of ADP’s international payroll products: ADP Celergo and ADP GlobalView Payroll. Their combined power lets enterprise companies take care of payroll in more than 140 countries and helps them stay compliant with local laws and regulations in each of those countries.

That said, ADP Global Payroll doesn’t have any real standout features compared to other international payroll providers, so we suggest looking at some ADP Global alternatives before you commit.

ADP Global Payroll pricing

ADP doesn’t publish any pricing information for ADP Global Payroll ― likely because it’s an enterprise-level software, which often requires custom pricing. Still, that can make it hard to compare ADP Global Payroll to other options.

What we can tell you is that ADP payroll pricing overall tends to be a little on the high side. Its small-business payroll software, ADP RUN, for instance, costs more than the competition. So while we don’t know how much ADP Global costs, don’t be surprised if it’s a bit pricier than other tools out there. And like we mentioned, it’s an enterprise-level payroll solution. If you only need to run payroll for a handful of international employees, ADP Global isn’t a great value.

That said, we read plenty of ADP payroll reviews, and we didn’t see any customer complaints about Global Payroll pricing. We didn’t see anyone call it a bargain either ― the lack of complaints suggests most customers find the pricing fair.

Key features of ADP Global Payroll

Reporting

ADP Global Payroll comes with thorough, robust reporting tools ― just as we’ve come to expect from other ADP payroll products. (In fact, its reporting capabilities help ADP earn a spot on our list of the best payroll software.) You can access a variety of pre-built reports, making it easy to analyze your HR, payroll and finance data.

ADP also makes it easy to build your own reports. Use its FieldGrabber to build custom reports by selecting the data fields you want to include, such as job title, country or salary. Then ADP will create your report and give you options for displaying your data in a chart or graph. The software will even let you know about similar existing reports so you don’t duplicate work. When you’re satisfied with your report, you can export it into a spreadsheet, PDF or CSV file.

For a higher-level look at things, ADP lets you group reports into dashboards. Each dashboard gives you an attractive visual snapshot of your data. And since ADP allows you to create multiple dashboards, you can create one for benefits, a separate one for employee attrition, or for whatever data matters most to your team.

Plus, you can save your most important data to your ADP homepage, so it’s always at your fingertips.

Of course, ADP isn’t the only payroll software company to offer reporting. Most global payroll software gives you many options for viewing and analyzing your data. But standout or not, ADP Global gives you plenty of tools for dealing with both high-level and granular data.

Compliance support

Global payroll requires more than just paying your workers ― you also have to stay compliant with local laws and regulations. Like other international payroll solutions, ADP helps you with compliance. In fact, ADP brags that it has over 3,000 compliance pros to help you stay on the right side of the law all over the globe.

Likewise, ADP Global software is built to make compliance painless for you. When you create a new employee pay profile, for instance, ADP will automatically create the relevant information field based on the country you select. So you’ll always know what data you need for any given country.

ADP Global serves over 140 countries. That’s a lot, but not quite as many as some other payroll providers. (Papaya Global, for example, works in more than 160 countries.) So you’ll definitely want to make sure ADP offers service and compliance support in the specific countries you have workers in.

Integrations

To get the most out of your payroll software, you’ll probably want to sync it with other programs you use. Fortunately, the ADP Marketplace is full of ready-made apps to connect your ADP Global Payroll to other solutions, from industry-specific payroll extensions to accounting software to collaboration tools. Keep in mind, though, that not all apps in the ADP Marketplace work with ADP Global Payroll specifically.

ADP not only offers more integrations than some other payroll software, but it also makes it easy to find the ones you need. It has extensive filtering options, and the ADP Marketplace lets you compare integrations side by side to see which one has the features you want. You can also request demos of apps before you buy them, which is a nice touch.

ADP Global pros

Modern, easy-to-use interface.

24/7 customer support.

Excellent learning library.

Service in over 140 countries.

Employer- and employee-facing apps.

App marketplace with many existing integrations.

ADP Global cons

No DIY setup option.

Mixed customer reviews for customer support.

No benefits or HR features without bundling other ADP solutions.

No transparency around plans and pricing.

Very limited information available about product features.

No free trial or even full-featured demo on website.

Few standout features compared to other payroll software.

If ADP Global Payroll isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

While ADP Global Payroll has all the tools you need to manage international payroll, it’s not necessarily the best solution out there. For starters, ADP Global makes you request a demo before you can get almost any information about it, making it difficult to compare to other options. That’s frustrating when you don’t want to waste time finding a software solution.

Plus, even though we highlight some good ADP payroll features, ADP Global just doesn’t have the standout features we find in other international payroll services. So we strongly suggest checking out the ADP payroll alternatives below.

ADP Global Papaya Global Rippling Oyster Starting monthly price Custom $12/employee $8/user $29/contractor No. of countries served 140+ 160+ 140+ 130+ Contractor payroll Yes Yes Yes Yes Employee payroll Yes Yes Yes Yes Global benefits With other ADP software Yes Yes Yes Try ADP Try Papaya Try Rippling Try Oyster

Papaya Global

For companies that want an all-in-one payroll and benefits solution for international employees, we recommend Papaya Global. It excels at both parts of that equation. On the payroll side, for instance, Papaya Global lets you compensate employees in tons of different currencies, and workers will see those deposits as coming right from your company.

Papaya makes benefits doable too, with location-specific options for employees across the globe. Best of all? Papaya Global serves more than 160 countries, which is more than ADP Global or most other global payroll software.

Plus, Papaya gives you powerful reporting and top-notch compliance support, just like ADP Global. And unlike ADP, Papaya Global offers total pricing transparency, making it easier to decide if it’s right for your team.

Rippling

Global payroll is just one part of what Rippling offers, making it ideal for companies that want an all-in-one approach to HR, IT and finance. Rippling handles all three, unlike most payroll solutions that limit themselves to HR tools. Its comprehensive approach means you won’t have to worry so much about Rippling connecting with your other software because you can do more within Rippling itself. And Rippling does all that with an easy-to-learn interface that makes it simple for your team to adopt.

ADP Global, on the other hand, requires you to use separate software for your IT and finance needs. You won’t get the same kind of seamless workforce management you get from Rippling.

Oyster

Oyster offers excellent global payroll, but it really excels at the international hiring side of things. The software is designed for fast, painless onboarding, whether you rely on contractors or employees. And it comes with great resources (like the Global Employment Cost Calculator and the Time Zone Crossover Calculator) that can help your team make smart talent-sourcing decisions.

Another nice thing about Oyster? Unlike ADP Global, or most global payroll software, you can spend lots of time trying it out. Oyster gives you free account access, so you can make sure it fits your workflow instead of making a fast decision after a high-pressure sales demo.

Review methodology

After thoroughly researching ADP Global Payroll, we graded it on its features, customer reviews, support options and more ― over 40 factors in all. Then we used those grades to analyze how ADP Global fits into the broader global payroll market. We also used a demo of ADP Celergo (one of the two software products that make up ADP Global Payroll) to get some hands-on experience.