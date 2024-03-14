While some efforts aimed at enhancing human lives have come at the expense of our environment’s vitality, a beacon of hope has risen in the form of green technology, a.k.a. greentech.

This field has emerged as a central driving force for positive change in a constantly evolving world. Greentech’s sustainable solutions are paving the way for a future where human well-being and environmental health can coexist harmoniously.

Greentech market set for expansion

Market Research Future’s Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Research Report 2023 forecasts that the greentech and sustainability market around the world will increase from $20.6 billion in 2023 to $37.2 billion by 2032, showing an annual compound growth rate of 7.70%.

With the greentech sector expected to grow at an impressive rate, it will be useful for interested parties to understand the language.

Understanding greentech concepts

TechRepublic Premium has created a quick glossary of 48 key concepts to help people understand what is going on.

This exclusive resource decodes the complex world of greentech, offering clarity on terms such as carbon tracking software, a digital solution or system used by companies to quantify, track, assess and report their greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprint. This aims to assist businesses and other entities in monitoring and managing their environmental impact, particularly carbon dioxide and greenhouse gas emissions.

You will also encounter words such as greenwashing, which refers to misleading or deceptive marketing practices of organizations that exaggerate or falsely claim environmental benefits in their products or services, and green bonds, which refers to financial instruments utilized for obtaining funds related to environmentally beneficial initiatives (e.g., renewable energy advancements) with the revenues designated for long-term sustainable projects.

Explore the glossary further to unravel the intricacies of energy conservation — initiatives or efforts to minimize energy use through modifications in behavior and new developments in technology. Some examples include unplugging electronic devices and chargers when not in use, biking or walking instead of driving, and installing low-flow faucets and showerheads.

This resource will also let you dive into the realm of green infrastructure, which refers to a strategically established network of natural or nature-based solutions that are designed and regulated to provide a variety of ecosystem services such as managing water, reducing urban heat and enhancing biodiversity in urban areas.

Elsewhere in the glossary, the concepts of carbon pricing, energy justice, green certification and green transportation are explained.

If this sounds intriguing, you can download the 11-page quick glossary